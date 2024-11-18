Jon Jones praises ‘very scary’ Gable Steveson for training following UFC 309 win: “He’ll become a UFC champion”

By Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Gable Steveson.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson

‘Bones’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday night in New York. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones faced Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old former heavyweight champion hadn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

Ahead of his return, Jon Jones enlisted the help of several high-profile grapplers. Once again, the UFC heavyweight champion worked closely with Gordon Ryan. However, he also brought former NCAA champion Gable Steveson into his camp. The 24-year-old former NFL player has long been viewed as a great MMA prospect.

Ultimately, ‘Bones’ work with the former Olympian helped a lot on fight night. In round one, Jon Jones easily took down Miocic and nearly finished him with devastating ground and pound. While the 42-year-old saw the end of round one, he was ultimately finished with a brutal spinning back kick in round three.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL IS CONFIDENT SHOWDOWN WITH JON JONES WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN: “HE HAS A GIGANTIC EGO”

Jon Jones, UFC 309

Jon Jones praises Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson following UFC 309 victory

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jon Jones was asked about working with Gable Steveson. There, ‘Bones’ lit up at the mention of the wrestler, and offered nothing but praise. Jones added that Steveson would easily be a future UFC champion one day if he chooses to fight in MMA.

“I kneed him in the face at one of his very first practices. He ate it, and he looked like a little kid who had just found a new toy.” Jon Jones stated at the UFC 309 presser, discussing Gable Steveson. “He’s going to be scary, he’s going to be very scary when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak, me being one of them.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a matter of if he’ll become UFC champion, it’s when he becomes UFC champion. Whether he trains in Albuquerque with our family or finds a different team, whoever has him are going to be really blessed to have him.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones? Do you want to see Gable Steveson compete in MMA?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is confident showdown with Jon Jones will eventually happen: "He has a gigantic ego"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Bo Nickal
UFC

Israel Adesanya criticizes Bo Nickal for "boring fight" against Paul Craig at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 18, 2024

Israel Adesanya was critical of Bo Nickal and his performance at UFC 309.

Joaquin Buckley Colby Covington
Henry Cejudo

Former UFC champion thinks Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley could end in spectacular fashion: 'I truly believe that'

Fernando Quiles - November 18, 2024

Colby Covington will be facing Joaquin Buckley in December, and one former UFC champion believes a particular scenario could very well occur on fight night.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz prepared for one last rodeo in UFC: 'I’m ready to walk into the fire again and see what life and death really looks like'

Fernando Quiles - November 18, 2024

Dominick Cruz feels he’s prepared for “one last dance.”

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' dominant UFC 309 win over Stipe Miocic: 'It was very apparent that these two are not on the same level'

Fernando Quiles - November 18, 2024

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones’ stellar performance at UFC 309.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller reveals plans for retirement after big win at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler's UFC future

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.

Eryk Anders
UFC

Eryk Anders issues statement following UFC 309 bout cancellation: 'There was no way I would have been able to go out there'

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Eryk Anders has explained why he was forced out of his scheduled UFC 309 fight against Chris Weidman.

Bo Nickal UFC 309
UFC

Bo Nickal trolls fans who booed him following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Bo Nickal is taking the boobirds in stride.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes referee Keith Peterson missed several fouls in his UFC 309 scrap with Michael Chandler.