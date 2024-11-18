Jon Jones praises ‘very scary’ Gable Steveson for training following UFC 309 win: “He’ll become a UFC champion”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has nothing but praise for Gable Steveson.

‘Bones’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday night in New York. Back for the first time since submitting Ciryl Gane last March, Jon Jones faced Stipe Miocic. For his part, the 42-year-old former heavyweight champion hadn’t competed since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

Ahead of his return, Jon Jones enlisted the help of several high-profile grapplers. Once again, the UFC heavyweight champion worked closely with Gordon Ryan. However, he also brought former NCAA champion Gable Steveson into his camp. The 24-year-old former NFL player has long been viewed as a great MMA prospect.

Ultimately, ‘Bones’ work with the former Olympian helped a lot on fight night. In round one, Jon Jones easily took down Miocic and nearly finished him with devastating ground and pound. While the 42-year-old saw the end of round one, he was ultimately finished with a brutal spinning back kick in round three.

Jon Jones praises Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson following UFC 309 victory

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jon Jones was asked about working with Gable Steveson. There, ‘Bones’ lit up at the mention of the wrestler, and offered nothing but praise. Jones added that Steveson would easily be a future UFC champion one day if he chooses to fight in MMA.

“I kneed him in the face at one of his very first practices. He ate it, and he looked like a little kid who had just found a new toy.” Jon Jones stated at the UFC 309 presser, discussing Gable Steveson. “He’s going to be scary, he’s going to be very scary when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak, me being one of them.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a matter of if he’ll become UFC champion, it’s when he becomes UFC champion. Whether he trains in Albuquerque with our family or finds a different team, whoever has him are going to be really blessed to have him.”

