REPORT | Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch is official, controversial lawsuit dropped

By Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will collide again later this year.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ faced off last April in New York. While the bout was the first time they faced off in a professional setting, they’d met six times as amateurs. Having split the series at three wins apiece, tensions were running high for Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. The feud was made worse by a lot of heated trash talk pre-fight, largely from the latter.

Despite missing weight by several pounds and entering the ring as an underdog, Ryan Garcia largely dominated. The former interim champion dropped Devin Haney three times across 12 rounds, ultimately winning by decision. Sadly, Garcia’s win didn’t stand for long. A few weeks post-fight, it was revealed that ‘KingRy’ failed a drug test.

After an investigation, Ryan Garcia’s decision victory was overturned to a no contest. He was also suspended for a year from professional boxing, although he later signed a deal for an exhibition with Rukiya Anpo which never came to fruition. A few months after the bout, Devin Haney filed a lawsuit against Garcia for battery, among other complaints.

RELATED: REPORT | SAUDI ARABIA, UFC AND TKO GROUP SET TO CREATE NEW PROFESSIONAL BOXING LEAGUE

BOXING REPORT | Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney 2 expected for 2025

However, that lawsuit has reportedly been dropped. As first reported by longtime boxing reporter Cynthia Conte, Devin Haney has officially dropped his lawsuit against Ryan Garcia thanks to the latter’s willingness to do a rematch. ‘KingRy’ has reportedly also agreed to random testing through VADA for their second clash.

For what it’s worth, this rematch doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Instantly following their fight last April, both men showed interest in a second bout against one another. Obviously, Garcia’s failed test for ostarine threw a wrench in plans for an immediate rematch. However, it seems that the two stars will finally get a chance to face off again later this year.

Conte’s report didn’t mention when, or where the bout will take place. However, with Ryan Garcia being free to compete starting in April, fans can expect a rematch with Devin Haney to take place in mid-2025.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this rematch? Devin Haney or Ryan Garcia?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

