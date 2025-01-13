Colby Covington still confident he will be a UFC champion: “We’re going to do the unthinkable”
Colby Covington still believes he will be the undisputed UFC champion despite being on a two-fight losing streak.
Covington is coming off a stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley back in December at UFC Tampa. It was a disappointing loss and many thought it ended his time as a legit title contender. However, ‘Chaos’ is confident he has all the tools to be the champ and believes the best of his career is yet to come.
Colby Covington says he could EASILY beat Belal Muhammad and is going to “Shock the World” by becoming UFC champion‼️
“DC was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young”
“Im gonna smack that dude silly”
“That’s a good matchup, he’s not gonna take me down.” pic.twitter.com/hpjPwors8d
— Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) January 11, 2025
“We’re going to do the unthinkable. We’re going to shock the world. DC (Cormier) was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young. No reason I can’t be champion. Belal Muhammad, ‘Remember the Racist,’ I can easily beat him. He’s a good matchup, he’s not going to take me down. He’s not going to outwrestle me. F**k that. I will smack that dude silly. I know no one knows who he is, but they’re going to know when he’s on my highlight reel after I’m done with him,” Covington said.
Covington believes if he fights Belal Muhammad he will win, but, unfortunately, ‘Chaos’ is nowhere near a title shot. However, Covington has plenty of confidence in himself that he will be able to prove all the doubters wrong and become UFC champ.
Colby Covington hints at move to middleweight
Although Colby Covington believes he will be a UFC champion at welterweight, he also has talked about moving up in weight.
Covington recently did an interview and claimed he would be interested in going up to middleweight to face Sean Strickland.
“You know Islam (Makhachev), these guys at lightweight, the Khabibs of the world, they’re little lightweight bullies,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “They just have such a weight advantage of 30-40 pounds, but it’s just not healthy. … I don’t see myself ever trying to go to (155 pounds), even though I know I could make it and I’d probably be way stronger. … But (185 pounds) honestly is intriguing.
“I mean the Sean Strickland fight’s always interesting. He’s had his things to say about me in the past. I don’t think he’s any special,” Covington continued. “He’s got a jab, he’s got a front kick, but besides that, you shut down those weapons down and he’s very limited. He’s just a cardio kickboxer essentially, so you know, I don’t see any threats.”
Covington is 17-5 as a pro and coming off a loss to Buckley. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
UFC 311: Former champion can’t see Islam Makhachev losing to Arman Tsarukyan this Saturday
Topics:Colby Covington UFC