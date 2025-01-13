Colby Covington still confident he will be a UFC champion: “We’re going to do the unthinkable”

Colby Covington still believes he will be the undisputed UFC champion despite being on a two-fight losing streak.

Covington is coming off a stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley back in December at UFC Tampa. It was a disappointing loss and many thought it ended his time as a legit title contender. However, ‘Chaos’ is confident he has all the tools to be the champ and believes the best of his career is yet to come.

Colby Covington says he could EASILY beat Belal Muhammad and is going to “Shock the World” by becoming UFC champion‼️ “DC was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young” “Im gonna smack that dude silly” “That’s a good matchup, he’s not gonna take me down.” pic.twitter.com/hpjPwors8d — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) January 11, 2025

“We’re going to do the unthinkable. We’re going to shock the world. DC (Cormier) was a champion at 41. I’m only 36 years young. No reason I can’t be champion. Belal Muhammad, ‘Remember the Racist,’ I can easily beat him. He’s a good matchup, he’s not going to take me down. He’s not going to outwrestle me. F**k that. I will smack that dude silly. I know no one knows who he is, but they’re going to know when he’s on my highlight reel after I’m done with him,” Covington said.

Covington believes if he fights Belal Muhammad he will win, but, unfortunately, ‘Chaos’ is nowhere near a title shot. However, Covington has plenty of confidence in himself that he will be able to prove all the doubters wrong and become UFC champ.