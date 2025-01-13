Tom Aspinall offers promising update on long-awaited clash against Jon Jones: “I’ve said yes to the fight”

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has agreed to fight Jon Jones later this year.

The British star last appeared in the octagon at UFC 304 in Manchester last summer. Back for his first title defense of interim gold, Tom Aspinall scored a blistering first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. Following the fight, he called for a long-awaited title unification bout with Jon Jones. Aspinall famously won the interim title with ‘Bones’ out due to injury in late 2023.

For his part, Jon Jones earned a big win of his own in November. Headlining UFC 309 in New York City, the light-heavyweight great scored a fourth-round stoppage over former champion Stipe Miocic. Despite dismissing Tom Aspinall in the build to the event, ‘Bones’ showed interest in facing the Brit following his knockout win.

Two months after that night in Madison Square Garden, the wheels have finally been set in motion. Earlier this week, Tom Aspinall discussed his UFC return and the possibility of facing Jon Jones. There, the interim heavyweight champion revealed that he’s already spoken with the promotion, and agreed to face ‘Bones’.

Tom Aspinall gives update on long-awaited UFC title fight against Jon Jones

However, the Brit added that the fight is now up to Jon Jones, and the UFC. While Tom Aspinall has long been keen on the bout, ‘Bones’ has admitted on several occasions that he’s not very interested in facing the interim champion. Regardless, the heavyweight believes he and his fans should get some clarity on what’s next soon.

“I don’t have any updates on the [Jon] Jones fight, just waiting at the minute.” Tom Aspinall stated in the YouTube video. “I’ve said yes to the fight, I’ve agreed to it obviously. But that’s it. I’m just waiting on his side now, and the UFC to sort it out. I’m just training now, just training to get everything focused and to be as fit and ready as I can.”

He continued, “Who knows, they might spring the date on me quick. Or, they’ll say the date is in six months, I don’t know… I’m just preparing now, to fight really. There’s obviously no dates yet, but there’s an opponent there.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen?