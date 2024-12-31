Ryan Garcia reveals injury status, insists boxing match with Rukiya Anpo will be rescheduled

By Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Ryan Garcia vows to go through with a previously planned showdown against Rukiya Anpo.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia was initially scheduled to collide with Anpo in a boxing match at the year-end RIZIN card on Tuesday. Anpo had to settle for an exhibition match against Sina Karimian, which ended up being a wild affair that saw the in-ring official take a few inadvertent shots. Anpo won the bout via unanimous decision.

Garcia couldn’t fight Anpo on New Year’s Eve due to a hand injury, but he did address fans during the RIZIN Decade broadcast.

Ryan Garcia Vows to Fulfill RIZIN Promise & Fight Rukiya Anpo

While addressing his future, Ryan Garcia revealed that his wrist issue requires surgery. This setback won’t stop him from trying to pursue the Rukiya Anpo fight, however. “KingRy” has vowed to make the boxing match happen (via MMAFighting).

“I’m coming on here to say I’m sorry, sorry that I had to postpone this fight,” Garcia said. “I suffered a hand injury in training camp to my right wrist right here, where after talking to doctors, I’m going to need surgery. And I had to take some time off the heal. I wanna thank Fanmio and Rizin for the opportunity, and I’m still excited to fight in Japan soon. And this will all resume right after I heal up in 2025.

“So make no mistake, I am coming back to finish what we started with Anpo and he will eat his words, I guarantee it. Just need to take some time off but when I come back there will be a bang in Japan.”

Garcia was last seen in action back in April. He initially scored the biggest win of his pro boxing career over Devin Haney. The majority decision was changed to a no contest after Garcia failed his drug test.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

