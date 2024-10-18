Max Holloway believes Alex Pereira might be 2024 Fighter of the Year, even with a UFC 308 title win: “Hard man to beat”

Max Holloway believes UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is likely 2024’s Fighter of the Year.

‘Blessed’ is set to return in the main event of UFC 308 later this month in Abu Dhabi. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Justin Gaethje in April, Max Holloway will return to featherweight to face Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ famously won 145-pound gold in February with a stoppage victory over Alexander Volkanovski.

Speaking in a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Max Holloway was asked about his UFC return. There, the Hawaiian was questioned about the 2024 ‘Fighter of the Year’. Many fans believe Holloway can win the ceremonial title with a potential victory over Topuria later this month. However, he doesn’t seem to agree.

Instead, the UFC featherweight named Alex Pereira as the likely ‘Fighter of the Year’. For his part, ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return to the cage in Salt Lake City earlier this month against Khalil Rountree Jr. There, the Brazilian scored his third win over the year with a fourth-round stoppage against ‘The War Horse’.

While Max Holloway is aware of how big beating Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje is, he believes ‘Poatan’ might have him beaten. Given the Brazilian’s ability to step up on short notice several times, ‘Blessed’ can’t help but also be impressed by Alex Pereira. However, Holloway added that he’s used to not being in the ‘Fighter of the Year’ conversation by now.

“I mean, I don’t know man.” Max Holloway stated to Kevin Iole, when asked about being 2024’s Fighter of the Year. “I don’t know that I would [be that]. The way Alex [Pereira] took fights, I mean [he’s] the fastest guy to defend his title, right? With three title defenses. That’s a hard man to beat.”

He continued, “I mean, every time I’m in the talks for [being Fighter of the Year], somebody’s having a crazy a*s year. I think Alex Pereira has got that win in the bag already.”

What do you make of these comments from Max Holloway? Do you believe UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is the Fighter of the Year?