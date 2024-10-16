REPORT | EA Sports to revive fan-favorite ‘Fight Night’ boxing series after releasing UFC 6 in 2025

By Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

According to a recent report, gaming giant EA Sports is ready to make a return to the world of boxing.

Fight Night

For over a decade now, EA Sports has worked on developing the UFC series of video games. After the MMA company’s contract with THQ expired in 2012, it was a natural fit. Five titles deep, the franchise has largely received mixed to positive reviews, with the latest title, UFC 5, being released last October.

However, with the publisher choosing to focus on MMA, their beloved ‘Fight Night’ series has remained dormant. From 2004 to 2011, EA Sports released five boxing games, all of which received great reviews. The last title, ‘Fight Night Champion’, is regarded as one of the greatest combat sports games of all time.

For over a decade now, fans have wanted to see the ‘Fight Night’ series return. Well, it seems that they might just get their wish. According to a recent report from gaming journalist Mike Straw, EA Sports already has UFC 6 in production. However, after that title is released next year, they will potentially revive the boxing franchise.

RELATED: WATCH | NETFLIX RELEASES OFFICIAL JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON FIGHT TRAILER

EA Sports reportedly plans for return of ‘Fight Night’ boxing video game series

However, based on Shaw’s wording, a ‘Fight Night’ return is far from confirmed. It’s worth noting that there have been several reports over the last few years about the franchise making a comeback. However, EA Sports has never fully committed to the idea of bringing the boxing game back.

It’s worth noting that the recently released ‘Undisputed’ video game likely played a role in that. Published by Deep Silver earlier this month, the game was the first major boxing video game released since ‘Fight Night Champion’ in 2011. While sales figures are unknown, reviews have been positive for the new title.

Nonetheless, it will be quite a while before fans get any confirmation on a ‘Fight Night’ return. Given UFC 6’s potential launch next year, the earliest gamers can expect the boxing title is likely in 2027.

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you play a new ‘Fight Night’ video game if released?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

