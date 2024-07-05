Ryan Garcia issues lengthy apology, announces he’s entering rehab

Ryan Garcia has announced he’s entering rehab.

Garcia took to social media on Friday, one day after the WBC announced that they had expelled him. In several tweets, Garcia wondered what being expelled even meant, but did apologize for his previous comments.

“I take all responsibility for my words I’m misunderstood, I just got a lot of trauma And It’s been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on I actually love black people no cap which is why I’m actually said I offended all my black family and friends This sucks but all I can do is be better and stop using stupid words and letting some people in my circle hype me up Sorry everyone that I offended I still stand on stopping black on black crime And that I hate pedo’s so that will always remain something I stand on,” Garcia wrote on X.

“I’m expelled like if I went to the principals office hahaha Nah it’s valid but it’s funny to me Expelled is crazy,” Ryan Garcia added.

Following Ryan Garcia’s comments, he then announced he would be going into rehab as he confirmed he had a substance abuse problem.

I am going to rehab btw — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 5, 2024

“I am going to rehab btw,” Ryan Garcia wrote on X.

Since Garcia has posted questionable comments on social media and in interviews, fans have told him to go into rehab, which he now will be doing. The hope for many boxing fans is Garcia can overcome this and return to the squared circle, as he is one of the best boxers in the world.

Ryan Garcia is 24-1 and one NC as a pro and is coming off his fight against Devin Haney which he had won by decision. However, that ruling was later overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for a banned substance. Garcia is the former interim WBC lightweight champion and has notable wins over Francisco Fonseca, Emmanual Tagoe, Luke Campbell, and Javier Fortuna.