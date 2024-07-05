Ryan Garcia issues lengthy apology, announces he’s entering rehab

By Cole Shelton - July 5, 2024

Ryan Garcia has announced he’s entering rehab.

Ryan Garcia

Garcia took to social media on Friday, one day after the WBC announced that they had expelled him. In several tweets, Garcia wondered what being expelled even meant, but did apologize for his previous comments.

“I take all responsibility for my words I’m misunderstood, I just got a lot of trauma And It’s been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on I actually love black people no cap which is why I’m actually said I offended all my black family and friends This sucks but all I can do is be better and stop using stupid words and letting some people in my circle hype me up Sorry everyone that I offended I still stand on stopping black on black crime And that I hate pedo’s so that will always remain something I stand on,” Garcia wrote on X.

“I’m expelled like if I went to the principals office hahaha Nah it’s valid but it’s funny to me Expelled is crazy,” Ryan Garcia added.

Following Ryan Garcia’s comments, he then announced he would be going into rehab as he confirmed he had a substance abuse problem.

“I am going to rehab btw,” Ryan Garcia wrote on X.

Since Garcia has posted questionable comments on social media and in interviews, fans have told him to go into rehab, which he now will be doing. The hope for many boxing fans is Garcia can overcome this and return to the squared circle, as he is one of the best boxers in the world.

Ryan Garcia is 24-1 and one NC as a pro and is coming off his fight against Devin Haney which he had won by decision. However, that ruling was later overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for a banned substance. Garcia is the former interim WBC lightweight champion and has notable wins over Francisco Fonseca, Emmanual Tagoe, Luke Campbell, and Javier Fortuna.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Ryan Garcia

Related

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia expelled by the WBC boxing following racist rant: “I’m the KKK”

Harry Kettle - July 5, 2024
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager blasts critics of Mike Tyson fight: "Age is the equalizing factor"

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Jake Paul’s manager Nakisa Bidarian has a message for those who feel the scheduled boxing fight with Mike Tyson shouldn’t take place.

Dan Ige, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Dan Ige and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to fight at UFC Sphere card in September "No takedowns"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight Dan Ige and boxing star Ryan Garcia could meet at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - July 3, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Card and Start Times have been officially announced.

Nico Ali Walsh, Jake Paul

Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh turns down fight against Jake Paul: "I'm not apart of that circus"

Josh Evanoff - July 1, 2024
Manny Pacquiao

REPORT | Manny Pacquiao booked for fall return against WBC champion Mario Barrios

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024

It seems that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring later this year against Mario Barrios.

Uriah Hall, Darren Till, UFC
Boxing News

Uriah Hall replaces Darren Till against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20

Susan Cox - June 27, 2024

It has been announced that Uriah Hall will replace Darren Till in the upcoming fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on July 20th.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Mike Perry believe Jake Paul is definitely using steroids ahead of their boxing bout: “He’s gotta be hot”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

BKFC star Mike Perry believes Jake Paul is using steroids heading into their upcoming boxing showdown.

Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois announced for September 21st at Wembley Stadium

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Heavyweight boxing stars Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will fight for IBF gold in September.