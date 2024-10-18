Tom Aspinall reveals massive UFC announcement is on the way: “There is big news coming soon!”

Former interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has something in the works.

The British fighter hasn’t been seen in the cage since a title defense in Manchester in July. In the co-main event of UFC 304, Tom Aspinall handed Curtis Blaydes a first-round knockout loss. Following the victory, the interim champion called out Jon Jones in his post-fight interview. However, his plea went unheard.

Instead, the UFC booked Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for next month in New York City. As of now, Tom Aspinall is expected to serve as the backup fighter for the main event. Ahead of the contest, both ‘Bones’, and Miocic have teased that the heavyweight title fight will be their last. With that in mind, Aspinall is unsure if he’ll be needed for UFC 309.

However, Tom Aspinall also has something in the works. Appearing in a recent video posted to social media, the interim UFC heavyweight champion discussed his upcoming backup role. There, Aspinall admitted that he doesn’t believe he will be called upon next month to face Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

Tom Aspinall just spoke with the UFC and says they’ve got some “plans in place” “Can’t reveal them right now because it’s top secret, but there is big news coming soon.” 👀👀👀 🎥 @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tSZ4HJrT0s — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 17, 2024

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall reveals UFC news is on the way

However, Tom Aspinall might be fighting someone soon. In the video, the British fighter stated that he’s working with the UFC on something big right now. While Aspinall can’t say what exactly is in the works, he hopes to let fans in on the secret soon. Until then, he’s keeping himself busy in training if he needs to step up.

“Yeah, I’m just training to be the backup fighter right now and getting myself fit.” Tom Aspinall stated in the video, discussing his UFC 309 backup role. “Do I think it’s going to happen? Probably not. But, I will be ready for if it does.”

He continued, “We’ve just spoke to the UFC, and we’ve got some plans in place. I can’t reveal it right now obviously, because it’s a secret. But there is big news coming, soon.”

What do you make of these comments from the interim UFC heavyweight champion? Who do you want to see Tom Aspinall fight next?