Oscar De La Hoya claims he’s “really concerned” about Ryan Garcia’s “state of mind” ahead of his return fight

Oscar De La Hoya deleted a tweet that took aim at his fighter Ryan Garcia.

Garcia is signed to Golden Boy Promotions but the two have not seen eye-to-eye since he lost to Tank Davis earlier this year. De La Hoya was nowhere to be seen at the post-fight press conference, which Garcia wasn’t happy with and he has taken shots at him since then.

As Ryan Garcia is set to return to the ring on Saturday, in the pre-fight press conference he accused Oscar De La Hoya and Bernand Hopkins of backing his opponents and claiming he will retire after this fight.

“One thing that’s been on my heart is the statements that Bernard made where he’ll decide if I’m going to finish or if I should continue boxing after this fight,” Garcia said. He don’t decide that. My coach [Derrick James] does, my team does. Everybody that grinds with me, day in and day out, that’s who decides… Another thing I want to touch on is Oscar saying that we misinterpret what they say. It’s plain English. I didn’t hear anybody speaking any language I don’t know.”

After Ryan Garcia’s comments, Oscar De La Hoya sent out a tweet claiming he thinks his fighter isn’t focused on the fight. De La Hoya admits he’s also worried about Garcia’s mental health.

A bizarre promotion #GarciaDuarte. The narrative should be Garcia returning against a puncher, 7 months after the loss to Tank. Can he recapture the momentum, as he seeks to become the man at 140? Instead, it looks like one, messy, public divorce. De la Hoya deleted his tweet. pic.twitter.com/x68qyxMGvf — Alan Dawson🏜️ (@AlanDawsonSport) November 30, 2023

“I have to say that I’m really concerned about Ryan Garcia’s state of mind. Considering his history of mental instability his current erratic behavior shows he’s clearly not focused on Saturdays fight. You won’t take my calls, Ryan I hope you’re OK,” De La Hoya wrote.

Ryan Garcia has spoken openly in the past about dealing with mental illness, and after Oscar De La Hoya sent the tweet, he deleted it shortly thereafter.

Garcia is set to face Oscar Duarte on Saturday at 140lbs. Garcia is 23-1 and the former interim WBC lightweight champion.