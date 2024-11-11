Stipe Miocic bats away Jon Jones’ warning over disrespectful comments: “Well I’m sorry if I hurt his feelings”

By Josh Evanoff - November 11, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded to Jon Jones’ recent outburst.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

The 42-year-old former champion is set to return to the cage on Saturday night. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021, Stipe Miocic will face Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ famously won the title ‘The Predator’ left vacant last March, with a submission victory over Ciryl Gane.

For most of the build to the matchup, the two heavyweights have been respectful to one another. However, things took a turn earlier today. The UFC 309 countdown show was recently released, and it caught the eye of Jon Jones. Earlier today, ‘Bones’ slammed Stipe Miocic, who called him a b*tch during the preview show.

Well, it hasn’t taken long for the former heavyweight champion to respond. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Stipe Miocic was asked if he had seen Jon Jones’ recent outburst. The 42-year-old admitted that he didn’t, but issued a half-hearted apology for hurting the UFC heavyweight champion’s feelings.

Stipe Miocic responds to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309 showdown

Furthermore, Stipe Miocic laughed off Jon Jones’ comment about hiring fighters to mimic him. All in all, it seems that the former heavyweight champion isn’t worried about his opponent’s recent outburst. At this stage, Miocic is just focused on Saturday.

“Oh yeah, he was just talking to me and I was talking to him. Like, you know, just bring it on.” Stipe Miocic stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked about Jon Jones’ recent outburst. “I don’t know. Well, I’m sorry if I hurt his feelings, I was just fired up. Okay, I’m sorry if I was disrespectful to him anyway, it was just the heat of the moment. I’m sorry, I don’t know.”

He continued, “I haven’t hired anyone [to mimic Jon Jones in camp]. Yeah, I don’t know. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do when you’re fighting someone? You get someone to mimic them? I don’t know, I don’t know, whatever. It is what it is. I’m not going to worry about him.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic? Are you excited for UFC 309 on Saturday?

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

