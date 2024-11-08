Mike Perry fires shots at BKFC amid issues with Conor McGregor: ‘You all ain’t showing me no love’

By Fernando Quiles - November 8, 2024

Mike Perry has gone off on BKFC over his spat with Conor McGregor.

Mike Perry BKFC

McGregor surprised many fight fans when he claimed that Perry was no longer with BKFC. The “Notorious” one, who is a part owner of BKFC, ripped Perry and claimed he was afraid of fighting Dave Mundell. McGregor also bashed Perry over the “King of Violence” championship and said “Platinum” was never a world champion.

Perry is now firing back, taking aim at BKFC for not showing him respect.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS MIKE PERRY IS STILL BANISHED FROM BKFC FOR LOSING TO JAKE PAUL: “SEE HIM SINCE?”

Mike Perry Rips BKFC for Siding with Conor McGregor

The Dirty Boxing Championship YouTube channel posted a video of Mike Perry addressing his issues with BKFC and Conor McGregor. The clip was released ahead of the Down & Dirty documentary.

Perry had some choice words for BKFC over how the promotion has handled his issues with McGregor (via MMAFighting).

“That needs to happen,” Perry said regarding a possible fight with McGregor.

The former UFC welterweight went on to fire shots at BKFC for forgetting that he was largely considered the face of the promotion before McGregor became a part owner.

“What’s making me mad is everybody sucking his balls,” Perry said. “Like he’s already fought for them. Like, ‘Hi, did y’all forget that I’m the reason y’all are pumped up right now?’ I fought five times for y’all, and you all ain’t showing me no [love].”

Perry then fired shots at Dave Mundell, the fighter who McGregor claims “Platinum” is ducking.

“And then Dave Mundell posting shaking Conor’s hand, like, you sucking it, bro,” Perry said. “So I knocked you out twice, you bum. Yeah, you heard me.”

Time will tell if cooler heads prevail between Mike Perry and BKFC, but things are no longer rosy between both sides.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

