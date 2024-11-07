Mike Tyson reflects on career struggles ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: “I wouldn’t wish my life on anybody”

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has done some reflecting ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ is set to make one final walk to the boxing ring later this month. In the main event of Netflix-promoted card, Mike Tyson will face YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul. For the 58-year-old, the contest will be his first professional fight in nearly 20 years. Tyson last competed against journeyman Kevin McBride in June 2005.

That night saw the legendary fighter quit on the stool. Despite being up on the scorecards, Mike Tyson admitted in his post-fight interview that “his heart is not into this anymore”. The defeat was the former champion’s third stoppage loss, in his last four contests. He was previously knocked out by journeyman Danny Williams, and fellow legend Lennox Lewis.

After an up-and-down 19 years away from the boxing ring, Mike Tyson is set to go once again. Speaking in a recent interview with former champion Andre Ward, ‘Iron Mike’ opened up on his return against Jake Paul. Once again, the legendary heavyweight promised to hand ‘The Problem Child’ a brutal knockout loss.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson reflects on his life and career struggles ahead of Jake Paul fight

In the interview, the 58-year-old also opened up on his life and struggles with fame and fortune. When asked about winning the heavyweight title at just 20 years old, Mike Tyson admitted that he wouldn’t wish the situation on anyone. While he’s had his bouts with depression, he’s finally at a place of peace heading into his final fight.

“I don’t wish that on no one.” Mike Tyson stated in the interview, ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul. “I don’t wish that [on anybody], no, I don’t wish my life on no one. As a whole. I wanted it all, I wanted to be the biggest fighter in the history of life. That’s what Cus [D’Amato] put in my mind… I was just escaping [late in my career]. Shame, embarrassment, I think self shame and stuff.”

He continued, “Wanting to die, wanting to kill myself and all that crazy stuff. I just had too much in me, I had too much left in me, I wanted to do something else, and I think my ego had a bit of influence. ‘I can still do this, let me do this, let me go into movies, let me do this, let me do that’. But all the stuff I succeeded in, being on Broadway, doing movies, it’s nothing like fighting. I don’t care how much money they offer you. I’d rather fight for free rather than get paid for a Hollywood gig, it’s not the same.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?