Stipe Miocic relishing in underdog role heading into UFC 309 return: “Keep talking s*it about me!”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic loves the doubters heading into his return.

The 42-year-old former heavyweight champion hasn’t been seen in the cage in over three years. The last time Stipe Miocic fought was in early 2021, suffering a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. Following the devastating defeat, some assumed the heavyweight would retire. However, Miocic is now set to return.

In the main event of UFC 309 on Saturday, Stipe Miocic will face Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ picked up the title Ngannou left vacant last year, with a submission win over Ciryl Gane. However, there’s been some outcry about Saturday’s main event. Given Tom Aspinall’s interim title, many feel that he should’ve gotten the chance to fight Jones and not Miocic.

Furthermore, the 42-year-old former champion is currently a hefty underdog. According to the current betting line from MGM, Jon Jones is a staggering -650 favorite for Saturday’s headliner. Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic is a +425 underdog for UFC 309. The talk leading into the bout, as well as the line, hasn’t gone unnoticed by the challenger.

Stipe Miocic relishing in underdog role ahead of UFC 309 clash against Jon Jones

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Stipe Miocic was asked about being the underdog heading into UFC 309. There, the 42-year-old admitted he loves that role. There’s nothing Miocic would love more than to ruin the organization’s plans and pull off an upset this weekend.

“No man, I’m ready.” Stipe Miocic stated to Ariel Helwani, discussing his underdog role heading into his UFC 309 return on Saturday. “I wish it was Saturday already. I always use [the doubt] man, I use that fuel. Keep talking s*it about me, you know. Keep dogging me, I just, I use it as fire. It fires me up every single time, exactly.”

He continued, discussing his intent to play spoiler on Saturday: “It’s always nice [to be the underdog], it’s always nice. Right now, Jon Jones is all I care about. I’m not worried about anything else, my focus is on Jon. I’m trying to focus on what I’m doing. God forbid something happens to [Jon], I’ll fight [Tom Aspinall], it is what it is. But I’m worried about Jon Jones right now.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Stipe Miocic will beat Jon Jones on Saturday?