Mike Tyson admits to feeling depressing following loss to Jake Paul: “Now I have to get back to living”

It hasn’t been easy for boxing legend Mike Tyson to return to private life after his fight with Jake Paul.

‘Iron Mike’ returned to the boxing ring for the first time in two decades last month in Dallas. While Mike Tyson faced Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, that bout was an unsanctioned exhibition contest. His fight with Jake Paul last month was a professional bout, his first since a stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Heading into the bout, many were concerned for the legendary heavyweight. However, all that worry was for nothing. In the end, the eight-round boxing match didn’t feature much in the way of action. While Mike Tyson won round one, he quickly faded, and was outboxed by Jake Paul en route to a unanimous decision loss.

Over a month removed from that night in Texas, the 58-year-old has largely remained quiet. However, in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio, Mike Tyson discussed the bout. There, ‘Iron Mike’ admitted that he doesn’t really remember much of the fight. In the interview, he also took aim at critics who alleged the contest wasn’t real.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson opens up on the aftermath of his loss to Jake Paul

Speaking with Fox Sports Radio, Mike Tyson also opened up on his mental state following the loss. There, he admitted that he’s really struggled with adjusting to private life following the boxing match. At age 58, Tyson fell in love with fighting and training all over again. With no fights on the horizon, it hasn’t been easy for ‘Iron Mike’ to go back to sitting around.

“It was a real fight.” Mike Tyson insisted during the interview, discussing his massive boxing match with Jake Paul. “The next day, my body was really sore. My chest, my stomach, everything was aching… That fight was such a big ascend, we were so up and high.”

He concluded, “But, when the fight’s over, boom! Wow, now I’m kind of depressed a bit.” (h/t Marca)

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Do you want to see Mike Tyson fight again after his loss to Jake Paul?