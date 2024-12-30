Claressa Shields again challenges Jake Paul to boxing match: “I’ve got to be able to hit him”

By Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields badly wants to face Jake Paul.

Claressa Shields, Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring last month in Dallas. Back for the first time since knocking out Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul met the legendary Mike Tyson. The professional bout was the first for ‘Iron Mike’ in nearly two decades, and many were hopeful he’d be the one to finally crack the YouTuber’s chin.

Instead, Jake Paul largely dominated the 58-year-old last month, winning by a lopsided decision after eight rounds. Since that night, many, many names have called him out. Well, fans can now add women’s boxing star Claressa Shields to that long list of fighters who have called to face Paul. In a recent interview with Overtime Boxing, the ‘GWOAT’ discussed the bout.

There, Claressa Shields stated her belief that she could easily outbox the YouTuber. For what it’s worth, these comments are nothing new from the women’s boxing champion. She called out Jake Paul earlier this year, as well as welterweight contender Keith Thurman, stating that she could beat them both.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN”

Claressa Shields calls for an intergender boxing match against Jake Paul

“I would beat him in a fight, and you know that.” Women’s boxing star Claressa Shields stated, referring to Jake Paul. “Yeah, absolutely [I would beat him in ten-ounce gloves and no headgear]. I’m a big woman. The biggest and strongest man doesn’t win all the fights. So what’s the difference here? I’ve been boxing for 18 years. 18.”

She continued, “I’ve got you, he’s got a d*ck, I’ve got a vagina. I get it. But what about the skills I have? That doesn’t matter? He’s got to be able to break me down, and he has to be able to hit me. I’ve got to be able to break him down, and I’ve got to be able to hit him. It’s certain things that I can do, that he doesn’t even know yet.”

As of now, Jake Paul has yet to sign a deal to return to the boxing ring. Meanwhile, Claressa Shields recently signed a contract to face Danielle Perkins in a DAZN-streamed event in February. The ‘GWOAT’ last appeared in the ring in July, where she scored a second-round knockout win over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

What do you make of these comments from the women’s boxing champion? Do you think Claressa Shields could beat Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Claressa Shields Jake Paul

Related

Darren Till

Darren Till's new Misfits Boxing opponent announced after Tommy Fury controversy

Harry Kettle - December 30, 2024
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Netflix executive admits growing pains with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live stream: 'We learn from those things'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event was a massive success for Netflix, but it didn’t go off without some hiccups.

Michael Bisping Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping thinks judges got it right with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 scorecards

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury a second time, and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping feels the score totals were justified.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury, Boxing
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou calls for rematch with Tyson Fury following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "That's all that matters"

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants to face Tyson Fury in the boxing ring again.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Dejected Tyson Fury slams judges backstage following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Josh Evanoff - December 23, 2024

Backstage footage of Tyson Fury after losing to Oleksandr Usyk has been released.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury reportedly makes decision on fighting future after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Cole Shelton - December 23, 2024
Eddie Hearn Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn scored rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury a draw, still praises judges

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 was too close to call.

Tommy Fury
Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury goes off on Darren Till, blames him for fight cancellation: 'He's an idiot'

Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Tommy Fury puts the blame on Darren Till for the cancellation of their planned boxing match.

Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol
Boxing News

Dmitry Bivol plans to switch things up in boxing title rematch against Artur Beterbiev: 'I know what I will change'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Dmitry Bivol believes he will make the necessary changes to defeat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch.

Tyson Fury press conference (1)
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury unleashes hilarious rant on AI scorecard for Oleksandr Usyk rematch: 'F*** all the computers'

Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Tyson Fury has some choice words for AI and computers.