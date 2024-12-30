Claressa Shields again challenges Jake Paul to boxing match: “I’ve got to be able to hit him”

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields badly wants to face Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring last month in Dallas. Back for the first time since knocking out Mike Perry in July, Jake Paul met the legendary Mike Tyson. The professional bout was the first for ‘Iron Mike’ in nearly two decades, and many were hopeful he’d be the one to finally crack the YouTuber’s chin.

Instead, Jake Paul largely dominated the 58-year-old last month, winning by a lopsided decision after eight rounds. Since that night, many, many names have called him out. Well, fans can now add women’s boxing star Claressa Shields to that long list of fighters who have called to face Paul. In a recent interview with Overtime Boxing, the ‘GWOAT’ discussed the bout.

There, Claressa Shields stated her belief that she could easily outbox the YouTuber. For what it’s worth, these comments are nothing new from the women’s boxing champion. She called out Jake Paul earlier this year, as well as welterweight contender Keith Thurman, stating that she could beat them both.

Claressa Shields said she’d BEAT Jake Paul with 10 ounce gloves and no headgear 😬pic.twitter.com/2MArxuVs1Y — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 30, 2024

Claressa Shields calls for an intergender boxing match against Jake Paul

“I would beat him in a fight, and you know that.” Women’s boxing star Claressa Shields stated, referring to Jake Paul. “Yeah, absolutely [I would beat him in ten-ounce gloves and no headgear]. I’m a big woman. The biggest and strongest man doesn’t win all the fights. So what’s the difference here? I’ve been boxing for 18 years. 18.”

She continued, “I’ve got you, he’s got a d*ck, I’ve got a vagina. I get it. But what about the skills I have? That doesn’t matter? He’s got to be able to break me down, and he has to be able to hit me. I’ve got to be able to break him down, and I’ve got to be able to hit him. It’s certain things that I can do, that he doesn’t even know yet.”

As of now, Jake Paul has yet to sign a deal to return to the boxing ring. Meanwhile, Claressa Shields recently signed a contract to face Danielle Perkins in a DAZN-streamed event in February. The ‘GWOAT’ last appeared in the ring in July, where she scored a second-round knockout win over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.

What do you make of these comments from the women’s boxing champion? Do you think Claressa Shields could beat Jake Paul?