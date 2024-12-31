Colby Covington claims “DEI doctor” and headbutt resulted in TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley: “I could’ve finished him”

December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is still unhappy with his loss to Joaquin Buckley.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC Tampa earlier this month. Back for the first time since a loss to Leon Edwards last December, Colby Covington headed to the cage on short notice. After Ian Machado Garry was pulled to face Shavkat Rakhmonov, the former interim champion stepped up to face Joaquin Buckley.

While Colby Covington hoped new coach Chael Sonnen would guide him to victory, he was largely dominated. The wrestler got busted up early and handed a huge cut on his eyelid. After taking some huge shots, and with the blood pouring, the doctor called off the fight in round three. Afterward, Sonnen admitted that he was going to throw the towel in if the bout wasn’t stopped.

However, ‘Chaos’ is still unhappy about the stoppage loss. Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel, Colby Covington reflected on his loss to Joaquin Buckley. There, the 36-year-old again took aim at the doctor, adding that he would’ve finished ‘New Mansa’ if the bout made it into the championship rounds.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD LISTS HIS LONE STIPULATION FOR EVER ACCEPTING A FIGHT WITH COLBY COVINGTON

UFC welterweight Colby Covington reflects on stoppage loss to Joaquin Buckley

“The fight, you know, we were just getting warmed up.” Colby Covington stated on his YouTube channel, reflecting on his knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa. “Everyone knows I’m a fourth and fifth-round fighter, I’m just getting started getting into those championship rounds. I could’ve finished him in that fourth and fifth round, he was breathing heavy. He didn’t have much more to offer, he wasn’t going to have much volume in those last rounds.”

He continued, “…It was a close competitive fight, he didn’t outclass me, he didn’t drop me, he didn’t really hurt me. There was a little cut that happened, and I rewatched it back. It was like minute two, and it was like a headbutt right off his hip or something. But, it wasn’t a punch… It’s unfortunate that DEI doctor stopped the fight early. I thought it was just getting started, and there was a lot more that needed to be settled in there.”

As of now, Colby Covington is yet to schedule his return to the octagon. However, ‘Chaos’ has called for a clash with Gilbert Burns in recent weeks. ‘Durinho’ last appeared in the cage in September, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Sean Brady.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC welterweight? Do you believe Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley was stopped prematurely?

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

