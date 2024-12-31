Longtime Bellator prospect Aaron Pico enters free agency, interested in UFC signing: “I’m sure they want him”

By Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024

Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico is officially a free agent.

Aaron Pico

The 28-year-old featherweight has had an interesting career since signing with Scott Coker a decade ago. At just 20 years old, Aaron Pico made his professional debut on the Bellator 180 main card in June 2017. Despite a lot of pre-fight hype, Zach Freeman wound up scoring a first-round submission win over the prospect.

The loss was one of four that Aaron Pico suffered in his first seven appearances inside the Bellator cage. However, starting in 2020, the featherweight went on an absolute tear. Over the next four years, Pico went 9-1, with stunning knockout wins over longtime contenders such as Pedro Carvalho and Henry Corrales.

With his first-round stoppage victory over ‘OK’ on the PFL vs. Bellator card in February, Aaron Pico secured a title shot. However, a rumored matchup with featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull never came to fruition. While the two hoped to lock horns at RIZIN: Decade this month, Bellator’s partnership with the Japanese promotion expired.

RELATED: BELLATOR CHAMPION COREY ANDERSON BECOMES THE LATEST TO SLAM THE PFL: “THEY HAVE NOT FULFILLED MY 6-FIGHT CONTRACT”

Aaron Pico

Longtime Bellator featherweight contender Aaron Pico enters free agency

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Ali Abdelaziz revealed the 28-year-old is now a free agent. While Aaron Pico didn’t request a release from the PFL like so many, he entered free agency this month due to his canceled bout against Pitbull. The featherweight is also interested in a move to the UFC, but only if the price is right.

“[Aaron] Pico was supposed to fight Pitbull in December, but RIZIN [co-promotion with Bellator/PFL] got canceled, now Pico’s contract ran out.” Ali Abdelaziz stated in the interview. “Pico right now is a free agent. I’m going to do everything I can to help these guys become successful, but I’m also going to do everything I can to make sure my fights stay regularly competing and have fights, because if they do not have fights, they cannot buy that time back.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “…I’m sure the UFC wants him. I’m sure the PFL wants to keep him… Pico’s a businessman. Pico likes money. UFC, of course, he would love to become UFC champion, but if PFL can offer me a deal I can’t refuse, he’s going to take it. But if he said ‘I want to go to the UFC’, I have to go get an offer from the UFC and PFL can have the right to match it.”

What do you make of this Bellator news? Do you want to see Aaron Pico join the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Bellator

Related

Corey Anderson

Bellator champion Corey Anderson becomes the latest to slam the PFL: "They have not fulfilled my 6-fight contract"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024
Bobby Lashley

Former WWE star Bobby Lashley remains interested in return to MMA: "I love to fight"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024

Former Bellator heavyweight and current AEW wrestler Bobby Lashley wants another fight.

Donn Davis, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Donn Davis defends PFL after backlash from Bellator fighters, Patricio Pitbull responds: "You said you'd honor everyone's contracts"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull has responded to PFL founder Donn Davis.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull aiming for UFC signing after requesting release from PFL: "For me it's about legacy"

Josh Evanoff - December 16, 2024

Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull is ready to head to the UFC.

Corey Anderson, Vadim Nemkov
Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov 3 added to the undercard of Bellator Dubai in January

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2024

Bellator light-heavyweight champion Corey Anderson will face Vadim Nemkov again in January.

Patricio Pitbull

Bellator champions Patricio Pitbull and Patchy Mix request release due to inactivity: "Let me go respectfully"

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024
Patricio Pitbull Freire
MMA News

Bellator champion Patricio Freire criticizes PFL for lack of fights post-merger

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy with how the PFL-Bellator merger has played out.

Paul Hughes, Usman Nurmagomedov
Usman Nurmagomedov

Bellator announces Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes for "Dagestan vs. Ireland 2" card in Dubai

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2024

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will meet Paul Hughes in Dubai.

Paul Hughes, Usman Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor

Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for possible Usman Nurmagomedov title fight

Harry Kettle - October 21, 2024

Bellator star Paul Hughes wants Conor McGregor in his corner for a possible title shot against Usman Nurmagomedov.

Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis confirms plans for MMA return, claims several UFC veterans declined to fight him: "Everyone is scared!"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2024

It appears that Bellator veteran Dillon Danis wants to return to the cage.