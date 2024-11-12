58-year-old Mike Tyson attempts to ease age concerns ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: “I’m going to be okay”

By Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has attempted to ease concerns ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson

‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring in over four years. Mike Tyson last competed in an exhibition contest against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, fighting to a majority draw. Four years on from that night, the former heavyweight champion is set to return against Jake Paul. However, this bout won’t be an exhibition.

Instead, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will be a professionally sanctioned boxing match. The bout will have modified rules, due to the legend’s age. The contest will be eight two-minute rounds, with 14-ounce gloves. For Tyson, the professional fight will be his first since a stoppage loss to journeyman Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Due to the 31-year age difference between the two, many fans are concerned for the boxing legend. Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, who is set to co-promote Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor 2 on the undercard, plans to leave the building before the main event. That being said, Mike Tyson isn’t very worried about Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Boxing legend Mike Tyson attempts to ease age concerns ahead of Jake Paul fight

Speaking in a recent interview with Manouk Akopyan, ‘Iron Mike’ discussed his boxing comeback. There, the 58-year-old former champion was asked about fans concerned about his age and health. In the interview, Tyson stated he’s in a great place these days, and that he appreciates the concern. However, he will be fine.

“Thank you very much for being concerned.” Mike Tyson stated in the interview, ahead of his boxing return against Jake Paul. “But I am fighting. I’m going to be okay… I was a different person [when I last fought professionally in 2005]. I was using narcotics and alcohol back then.” (h/t Michael Benson)

He continued, I’m not that person anymore. I see a better picture of myself. I see light, I see the world from a different perspective now.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing legend? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Friday?

Jake Paul Mike Tyson

