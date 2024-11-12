REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman officially in the works for UFC 310

By Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024

A fight between UFC welterweights Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov is reportedly in the works.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman

‘Nomad’ was set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 310 next month. The bout was going to snap a yearlong hiatus for the unbeaten welterweight, previously submitting Stephen Thompson last December. For his return, Shavkat Rakhmonov was expected to meet newly crowned UFC Belal Muhammad.

However, ‘Remember The Name’ withdrew from the contest earlier this month due to injury. Following Muhammad’s withdrawal, many names stepped up to replace him. Both Ian Garry and Joaquin Buckley called to face Shavkat Rakhmonov, as did former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

However, it appears that the UFC will be going in a different direction. As first reported by Red Corner MMA, Shavkat Rakhmonov could face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next month in Las Vegas. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was one of the many fighters who offered to replace Muhammad earlier this month.

REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman is in the works for UFC 310

Kamaru Usman last appeared in the octagon last October, stepping up on short notice to face Khamzat Chimaev. Despite the short-notice nature of the contest, the former welterweight champion performed admirably. However, ‘Borz’ still managed to score a majority-decision victory that night in Abu Dhabi.

Over a year later, it appears that the former welterweight champion could be returning on short notice once again. One thing currently unknown about a possible Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman fight is whether it will have an interim title on the line. While Belal Muhammad publically hates the idea, ‘Nomad’ has called for the opportunity to fight for gold.

Furthermore, the UFC has shown zero issues making an interim title when a champion is out for a short time. With Muhammad set to be on the shelf for an unknown amount of time, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman could easily find themselves fighting for gold next month.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you want to see Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman?

