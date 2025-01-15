Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn grudge match announced for April 26th in London

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

British boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will meet on April 26th in London.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

The rivalry between ‘Next Gen’ and ‘The Destroyer’ is a lengthy one. Obviously, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had one of the most famous British boxing feuds of all time. In 1990, ‘Simply the Best’ scored a ninth-round knockout win in a firefight. The two fought to a split draw three years later, in a fight that wasn’t as brutal as the first.

Decades later, the British icons’ sons signed a deal to meet in the ring. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn was initially slated for October 2022, at a 157-pound catchweight. While ‘The Destroyer’ isn’t as accomplished as his rival, he’s quickly become one of the sport’s biggest stars. Sadly, Benn’s career was derailed in late 2022.

Just weeks before facing Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn failed a drug test for clomifene. As a result, the welterweight prospect relinquished his boxing license to the BBBoC and began competing in the United States. Benn scored two decision victories in the states since his drug test failure, while ‘Next Gen’ last knocked out Kamil Szeremeta in October.

RELATED: REPORT | RYAN GARCIA VS. DEVIN HANEY REMATCH IS OFFICIAL, CONTROVERSIAL LAWSUIT DROPPED

BOXING REPORT | Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn set for April in London

Following that win, talks reportedly began again between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. While Eddie Hearn cast doubt on the fight earlier this month, it’s now officially on. As first reported by The Ring Magazine, Eubank Jr. will face Benn on April 26th in London, with the bout set to be broadcast on pay-per-view.

As of now, the venue isn’t known for Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn. While some have speculated that the two could meet in a stadium such as Wembley, there’s still a bit unknown about the spring clash. Nonetheless, this catchweight bout is just one of many fights that Turki Alalshikh is reportedly working on right now.

Earlier this week reports spread about a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, set for mid-2025. Furthermore, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford were recently seen meeting with Alalshikh, setting the stage for a September bout. With today’s news about Eubank Jr. and Benn, it’s clear that this year’s boxing schedule is just heating up.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited about Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Chris Eubank Jr.

Related

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson makes huge $13 million purchase following Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025
Tyson Fury Frank Warren
Tyson Fury

Frank Warren responds to Tyson Fury's latest retirement announcement following second loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2025

Queensberry Promotions head honcho Frank Warren has given his reaction to Tyson Fury’s recent retirement.

Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford slated for September in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to finally meet in the boxing ring.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

REPORT | Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney rematch is official, controversial lawsuit dropped

Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

According to a recent report, boxing stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will collide again later this year.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury claims he's retiring: 'It's been a blast'

Fernando Quiles - January 13, 2025

Is Tyson Fury really walking away from pro boxing?

Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor

Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: "Fight the man who's beaten them all"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025
Roy Jones Jr
Roy Jones Jr.

Roy Jones Jr. issues statement regarding possible Jake Paul fight

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

Heavyweight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has issued a statement regarding a possible fight with Jake Paul.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

REPORT | Saudi Arabia, UFC and TKO Group set to create new professional boxing league

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

According to a recent report, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, and the UFC could announce a boxing league as soon as this month.

Conor McGregor, KSI
Conor McGregor

KSI offers to fight Conor McGregor as Logan Paul appears unavailable due to WWE schedule: "I'm very down"

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2025

It appears that Conor McGregor could meet KSI, and not Logan Paul, in the boxing ring next.

Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: 'It's so tedious at times'

Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.