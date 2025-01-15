Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn grudge match announced for April 26th in London

British boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will meet on April 26th in London.

The rivalry between ‘Next Gen’ and ‘The Destroyer’ is a lengthy one. Obviously, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had one of the most famous British boxing feuds of all time. In 1990, ‘Simply the Best’ scored a ninth-round knockout win in a firefight. The two fought to a split draw three years later, in a fight that wasn’t as brutal as the first.

Decades later, the British icons’ sons signed a deal to meet in the ring. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn was initially slated for October 2022, at a 157-pound catchweight. While ‘The Destroyer’ isn’t as accomplished as his rival, he’s quickly become one of the sport’s biggest stars. Sadly, Benn’s career was derailed in late 2022.

Just weeks before facing Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn failed a drug test for clomifene. As a result, the welterweight prospect relinquished his boxing license to the BBBoC and began competing in the United States. Benn scored two decision victories in the states since his drug test failure, while ‘Next Gen’ last knocked out Kamil Szeremeta in October.

‼️ Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn is now a DONE DEAL and will take place in April in London, Turki Alalshikh has confirmed. The fight will headline the world’s first Ring Magazine card which will have PPV price of £19.99 and be named after new game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/eJWsJ0pJgE — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 15, 2025

Following that win, talks reportedly began again between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. While Eddie Hearn cast doubt on the fight earlier this month, it’s now officially on. As first reported by The Ring Magazine, Eubank Jr. will face Benn on April 26th in London, with the bout set to be broadcast on pay-per-view.

As of now, the venue isn’t known for Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn. While some have speculated that the two could meet in a stadium such as Wembley, there’s still a bit unknown about the spring clash. Nonetheless, this catchweight bout is just one of many fights that Turki Alalshikh is reportedly working on right now.

Earlier this week reports spread about a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, set for mid-2025. Furthermore, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford were recently seen meeting with Alalshikh, setting the stage for a September bout. With today’s news about Eubank Jr. and Benn, it’s clear that this year’s boxing schedule is just heating up.

What do you make of this boxing news? Are you excited about Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn?