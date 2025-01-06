Eddie Hearn says time is running out on lucrative boxing match: ‘It’s so tedious at times’

By Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

Top boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the clock is ticking on making one long-requested fight a reality.

Eddie Hearn

If there’s one topic combat sports fans dread talking about, it’s fights that could have been. Boxing purists have been wondering if the ship has sailed on matchups such as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. In the MMA world, bouts that didn’t come to fruition such as Georges St. Pierre vs. Anderson Silva are often discussed to this day.

One of those “what if” fights in the boxing world still has some juice behind it, but Hearn feels it could be a matter of now or never.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN SCORED REMATCH BETWEEN OLEKSANDR USYK AND TYSON FURY A DRAW, STILL PRAISES JUDGES

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn? Eddie Hearn Says Time is Running Out

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

(via PA Images)

Boxing fans, particularly those following the UK scene closely, have been clamoring for a long-awaited showdown between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn. There is plenty of bad blood to make this one a lucrative event, but neither side has agreed to the terms of a potential fight after their initial bout was postponed.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn told BoxingScene.com that it’s gotten to the point where he’s almost ready to move on.

“If we’re going to make the Eubank fight it’ll be made by the end of the weekend,” he told BoxingScene. “You’ve got The Ring Magazine awards in London – everybody’s in London.

“We’re only talking about that fight happening in the UK. I’ve found it very difficult to make that fight. When we first made the fight, they didn’t really hate each other. They weren’t friends. They’d both got famous fathers – it made a lot of sense. Now no one wants to give an inch, and it’s so tedious at times.

“I’ve been there before. [Carl] Frampton-[Scott] Quigg. [Amir] Khan-[Kell] Brook. AJ [Anthony Joshua]-[Tyson] Fury. It’s so difficult to get everybody to agree. I’ve been speaking to Ben Shalom every day for the last seven days, and Turki Alalshikh likes the fight as well – maybe he can get everybody together to make it happen. But I think if we’re going to, it’ll be the next seven days.”

Politics has long been a major criticism of the boxing world. Whether it’s fights happening past career primes or not happening at all, the sport of boxing has been plagued by athletes having their stock protected rather than figuring out who the best in the world truly is. Things have been looking up, however.

We’ve seen fights such as Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury come to fruition at the right time. Will Eubank and Benn be able to come to terms to make their clash happen when it should?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Chris Eubank Jr. Eddie Hearn

Related

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

UFC legend slams Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match

Harry Kettle - January 6, 2025
Tyson Fury Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Former UFC title challenger slams Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talk: '5 Years too late'

Fernando Quiles - January 5, 2025

One ex-UFC title challenger believes the ship has sailed on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury fight has to happen next: "This has to happen in 2025"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

It appears that former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is finally ready to lock horns with Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor BKFC press conference
Conor McGregor

UFC legend scoffs at Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul rumor: 'Not a single word is true'

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Conor McGregor will not be boxing Logan Paul if one UFC icon is to be believed.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson admits to feeling depressing following loss to Jake Paul: "Now I have to get back to living"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Don't expect Oleksandr Usyk back in boxing ring anytime soon following second win over Tyson Fury

Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk will be taking a break after scoring two of the biggest wins of his pro boxing career.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia reveals injury status, insists boxing match with Rukiya Anpo will be rescheduled

Fernando Quiles - December 31, 2024

Ryan Garcia vows to go through with a previously planned showdown against Rukiya Anpo.

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul
Conor McGregor

REPORT | Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could net $250 million each for massive fight in India

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

It appears the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul is deep into negotiations.

Claressa Shields, Jake Paul
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields again challenges Jake Paul to boxing match: "I've got to be able to hit him"

Josh Evanoff - December 30, 2024

Women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields badly wants to face Jake Paul.