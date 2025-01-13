REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford slated for September in Las Vegas

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to finally meet in the boxing ring.

The Mexican superstar and ‘Bud’ have seemingly been on a collision course for a few years now. Following a blistering knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023, Terence Crawford called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez. Already a two-time undisputed champion, ‘Bud’ wanted to move up three weight classes for more gold.

However, the super-middleweight champion had other business to deal with. Canelo Alvarez initially shot the fight down, instead scoring lopsided wins over Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga. For his part, Terence Crawford moved to light middleweight last August, scoring a decision win over Israil Madrimov to earn WBA and WBO gold.

Following that win, there was again brief talk of a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. However, it appears that the bout may finally come to fruition. Earlier this week, a report from ESPN Deportes’ Julius Julianis on X revealed that the fight is expected for September in Las Vegas.

BREAKING NEWS Fuentes cercanas a la operación me dicen que ya hay acuerdo para que Canelo Álvarez y Terence Crawford se enfrenten en septiembre de este año en Las Vegas.#CaneloCrawford — JuliusJulianis (@julianisjulius) January 13, 2025

Ima shock the world watch!!! The best is yet to come. I had it in my back pocket this whole time. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) January 13, 2025

BOXING REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is set for September

While Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have not commented on the report, the signs are there. Earlier this week, the two boxers were seen meeting with Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh. The executive has helped arrange long-awaited bouts such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in recent months.

Alalshikh has long advocated for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, and he’s made it clear that he’s willing to pay for the bout as well. That, combined with this report, and recent comments from ‘Bud’ show that the fight is likely indeed in the works. Taking to X earlier today, Crawford vowed to shock the world.

For what it’s worth, beating Canelo Alvarez will be an uphill climb for the 37-year-old. While Terence Crawford is an all-time great, he’ll have to move up two weight classes to face the Mexican star. Then again, if anyone could defy the odds, it would probably be ‘Bud’.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford?