Kevin Holland vows to expose the quit in Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311: “He fades and gives it away”

Kevin Holland believes Reinier de Ridder quits when the going gets tough and he plans to prove that at UFC 311.

Holland remains in the middleweight division to face de Ridder on the main card of UFC 311. It’s an intriguing bout, but Holland is confident he will get his hand raised and likely finish the former ONE Championship champ.

“Him trying to take him down, ultimately not really being able to do it the way he wants to,” Holland said at UFC 311 media day. “Beating him up on the body, beating him up on the feet, the head. I literally said the body, the feet, and the head and that is what I mean, stomping his feet, kneeing his body, and blasting his head. Ultimately, I see him starting to fade and giving me the dub. That is how I picture it. When he lost his belts at the last organization, he kind of faded and gave the belts away. Maybe that is what he does, he fades and gives it away.”

Kevin Holland believes if he keeps the fight standing at UFC 311, Reinier de Ridder will start to give up, which will lead to him getting the finish.