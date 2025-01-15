Kevin Holland vows to expose the quit in Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311: “He fades and gives it away”

By Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

Kevin Holland believes Reinier de Ridder quits when the going gets tough and he plans to prove that at UFC 311.

Kevin Holland

Holland remains in the middleweight division to face de Ridder on the main card of UFC 311. It’s an intriguing bout, but Holland is confident he will get his hand raised and likely finish the former ONE Championship champ.

“Him trying to take him down, ultimately not really being able to do it the way he wants to,” Holland said at UFC 311 media day. “Beating him up on the body, beating him up on the feet, the head. I literally said the body, the feet, and the head and that is what I mean, stomping his feet, kneeing his body, and blasting his head. Ultimately, I see him starting to fade and giving me the dub. That is how I picture it. When he lost his belts at the last organization, he kind of faded and gave the belts away. Maybe that is what he does, he fades and gives it away.”

Kevin Holland believes if he keeps the fight standing at UFC 311, Reinier de Ridder will start to give up, which will lead to him getting the finish.

Kevin Holland says he’s grappled less ahead of UFC 311

Although Reinier de Ridder is a grappler, Kevin Holland says he’s actually grappled less ahead of UFC 311.

Holland believes de Ridder isn’t as good as people think. He also believes de Ridder was ready to quit in the Gerald Meerscahert fight which gives him confidence.

“I probably grappled less getting ready for this guy,” Holland said. “If he subs me, that would be f*****g crazy. I don’t think he does anything that great on the ground. Him in the Gerlad Meerschaert fight was fun. Gerald is a tough person to fight, I’ve been there before. That being said Meerschaert just made a slight mistake. Had Meerschaert not made that mistake, I think in round three Meerschaert would have won that fight. The guy was ready to quit.”

Holland is coming off a stoppage loss to Roman Dolidze.

