Dmitry Bivol plans to switch things up in boxing title rematch against Artur Beterbiev: ‘I know what I will change’

Dmitry Bivol Believes He Will Find Path to Victory in Rematch with Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol has been known for his technical approach, while Artur Beterbiev has the punching power to make anyone have second thoughts. It was evident in the first fight that when Bivol looked like he was on his way to taking over, Beterbiev would stop him in his tracks and turn the tide.

During an interview with Fight Hype, Bivol expressed joy in getting another opportunity to hand Beterbiev his first career loss (h/t Bad Left Hook).

“Of course I’m happy that I have another chance and (Alalshikh), he told about this date the day after the (first) fight. The next day he invited us and he told us that he wanted to make rematch on this date. He asked me, he asked Beterbiev who said yes, and since that day I have in my head that I will have this chance again.”

Bivol then made it clear that he’s aware he can’t enter his rematch with Beterbiev without switching things up.

“Of course I need to do something different and I know what I will add, I know what I will change a little bit.”

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest news surrounding the Bivol vs. Beterbiev 2 card. Expect coverage of the rematch on fight night.