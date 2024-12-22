Dmitry Bivol plans to switch things up in boxing title rematch against Artur Beterbiev: ‘I know what I will change’

By Fernando Quiles - December 22, 2024

Dmitry Bivol believes he will make the necessary changes to defeat Artur Beterbiev in their rematch.

Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol

Bivol and Beterbiev collided for the unified light heavyweight championship of boxing back in October. It was a highly competitive bout that went the distance. The majority decision verdict in favor of Beterbiev has been heavily debated, but a rematch is in place and both men are hoping to leave no doubt this go-around.

Ahead of the February 22nd rematch, Bivol is expressing confidence in his ability to adjust for his second showdown with Beterbiev.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN VOICES DISGUST IN JUDGING AFTER ARTUR BETERBIEV’S WIN OVER DMITRY BIVOL

Dmitry Bivol Believes He Will Find Path to Victory in Rematch with Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol has been known for his technical approach, while Artur Beterbiev has the punching power to make anyone have second thoughts. It was evident in the first fight that when Bivol looked like he was on his way to taking over, Beterbiev would stop him in his tracks and turn the tide.

During an interview with Fight Hype, Bivol expressed joy in getting another opportunity to hand Beterbiev his first career loss (h/t Bad Left Hook).

“Of course I’m happy that I have another chance and (Alalshikh), he told about this date the day after the (first) fight. The next day he invited us and he told us that he wanted to make rematch on this date. He asked me, he asked Beterbiev who said yes, and since that day I have in my head that I will have this chance again.”

Bivol then made it clear that he’s aware he can’t enter his rematch with Beterbiev without switching things up.

“Of course I need to do something different and I know what I will add, I know what I will change a little bit.”

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest news surrounding the Bivol vs. Beterbiev 2 card. Expect coverage of the rematch on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

