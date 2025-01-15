Holly Holm confirms plans to continue fighting after shocking UFC release: “In a perfect world I’d do both sports”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is excited for the future.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison in April. The bout was a big one for the 43-year-old, and she hoped to earn a title shot with a win. Instead, Holly Holm was taken down repeatedly in the UFC 300 prelim bout, ultimately suffering a second-round submission loss.

Afterward, Dana White called for the former UFC champion to retire. However, Holly Holm shrugged off those calls and showed interest in a late 2024 return to action. Instead, the women’s bantamweight contender parted ways with the company earlier this week, having requested her release. For the first time in over a decade, Holm is a free agent.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion discussed what’s next. There, Holly Holm revealed interest in both a return to the cage, but also the boxing ring. While the 43-year-old hasn’t put on the gloves in over a decade, she’s previously shown interest in a bout with Katie Taylor.

“I mean, In a perfect world, I’ll do both… I would like to have another fight for MMA and another fight for boxing.” Holly Holm on her plans for the future. pic.twitter.com/bRwCYbJrYF — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 15, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm opens up on MMA future

With that in mind, Holly Holm isn’t committing to one sport. The former UFC star is leaning towards a fight in the cage next but added that she’s pretty open to just about anything. With that in mind, fans should expect to see Holm back in action sooner rather than later.

“Gosh, I mean, in a perfect world, I’d do both.” Holly Holm stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked what’s next after parting ways with the UFC. “If I can [do both]. I’d like to have another fight for MMA, and another fight for boxing. I mean, yeah [one in each], I think that would be awesome.”

She continued, “I think, I still want to, gosh when I go for runs and picture things I want to do, I want another head kick knockout. You can’t do that in boxing. Then, I also think, man it would be really cool to go and fight for a fourth-weight division [title] in boxing. So, why not? I think of both things, pretty much down the middle. I mean, maybe I lean towards MMA first, but I don’t know, I want to see what opens.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Holly Holm fight next?