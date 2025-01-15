Holly Holm confirms plans to continue fighting after shocking UFC release: “In a perfect world I’d do both sports”

By Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is excited for the future.

Holly Holm

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with promotional newcomer Kayla Harrison in April. The bout was a big one for the 43-year-old, and she hoped to earn a title shot with a win. Instead, Holly Holm was taken down repeatedly in the UFC 300 prelim bout, ultimately suffering a second-round submission loss.

Afterward, Dana White called for the former UFC champion to retire. However, Holly Holm shrugged off those calls and showed interest in a late 2024 return to action. Instead, the women’s bantamweight contender parted ways with the company earlier this week, having requested her release. For the first time in over a decade, Holm is a free agent.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion discussed what’s next. There, Holly Holm revealed interest in both a return to the cage, but also the boxing ring. While the 43-year-old hasn’t put on the gloves in over a decade, she’s previously shown interest in a bout with Katie Taylor.

RELATED: PFL RELEASES LONGTIME BELLATOR CHAMPION PATRICIO PITBULL AFTER LENGTHY RANT: “WE ARE ALL ABOUT OPPORTUNITY”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm opens up on MMA future

With that in mind, Holly Holm isn’t committing to one sport. The former UFC star is leaning towards a fight in the cage next but added that she’s pretty open to just about anything. With that in mind, fans should expect to see Holm back in action sooner rather than later.

“Gosh, I mean, in a perfect world, I’d do both.” Holly Holm stated to Ariel Helwani, when asked what’s next after parting ways with the UFC. “If I can [do both]. I’d like to have another fight for MMA, and another fight for boxing. I mean, yeah [one in each], I think that would be awesome.”

She continued, “I think, I still want to, gosh when I go for runs and picture things I want to do, I want another head kick knockout. You can’t do that in boxing. Then, I also think, man it would be really cool to go and fight for a fourth-weight division [title] in boxing. So, why not? I think of both things, pretty much down the middle. I mean, maybe I lean towards MMA first, but I don’t know, I want to see what opens.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Who do you want to see Holly Holm fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Holly Holm UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 311 | Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov title fight

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025
Kevin Holland
Reinier de Ridder

Kevin Holland vows to expose the quit in Reinier de Ridder at UFC 311: "He fades and gives it away"

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

Kevin Holland believes Reinier de Ridder quits when the going gets tough and he plans to prove that at UFC 311.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill expects rematch with Alex Pereira with potential UFC 311 win: "I'm not going backwards"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill believes a rematch with Alex Pereira is on the horizon.

Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals who he wants next ahead of possible UFC signing: "I want that belt!"

Josh Evanoff - January 15, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull knows who he wants in his UFC debut.

Conor McGregor, Dana White
Dana White

Dana White shoots down rumors of Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul or KSI

Cole Shelton - January 15, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor won’t be boxing Logan Paul or KSI as rumored.

Arman Tsarukyan Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals biggest concern for Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 311 rematch with Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025
Dana White Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White's hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov's flight incident prior to UFC 311: 'He's flying on that piece of sh*t airline'

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

Dana White has responded to the Khabib Nurmagomedov flight incident exactly how you’d expect him to.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC, Islam Makhachev, UFC 311, MMA
Islam Makhachev

UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan has developed a "new technique" for Islam Makhachev fight

BJ Penn Staff - January 15, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan has something special prepared for Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White confirms status of UFC 311 amid Los Angeles wildfires

Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

UFC 311 is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles this weekend, and Dana White says everything is going according to plan.

Mackenzie Dern
Mackenzie Dern

Chael Sonnen criticizes Mackenzie Dern for not calling for title shot

Harry Kettle - January 15, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has criticized Mackenzie Dern for not calling for a title shot after defeating Amanda Ribas.