Arman Tsarukyan already targeting money fights ahead of UFC 311 clash with Islam Makhachev: “Just business”

By Josh Evanoff - January 13, 2025

Ahead of his UFC title fight against Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan is thinking all about the money.

Arman Tsarukyan

The 28-year-old was last seen in the cage against Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in April. Riding a three-fight winning streak heading into the event, Arman Tsarukyan scored an impressive decision win over the former champion. In the process, he helped set the stage for a long-awaited rematch with Islam Makhachev.

The two lightweights first met in April 2019 on a UFC fight night card in St. Petersburg. Despite stepping up on short notice for his promotional debut, Arman Tsarukyan impressed many. However, despite a valiant effort from the young fighter, Islam Makhachev emerged with a unanimous decision victory. Six years later, the two will run it back with gold on the line in the main event of UFC 311.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the ‘Pound 4 Pound‘ podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Arman Tsarukyan discussed his return. With a win, many fans would likely expect the young Armenian fighter to face Islam Makhachev in a trilogy bout. However, Tsarukyan has other, more profitable plans.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL OFFERS PROMISING UPDATE ON LONG-AWAITED CLASH AGAINST JON JONES: “I’VE SAID YES TO THE FIGHT”

Arman Tsarukyan targeting money fights ahead of UFC 311 return against Islam Makhachev

In the interview, Arman Tsarukyan revealed plans to exclusively pursue “money fights” as UFC champion. While the 28-year-old didn’t reveal who he wants to face after Islam Makhachev, fans have heard comments like this before. Over the years, many, many former titleholders have called out the likes of Conor McGregor in pursuit of a bigger paycheck.

“When I win the title, the sport thing is done.” Arman Tsarukyan stated, ahead of his UFC title fight against Islam Makhachev. “It’s just business. Whoever the UFC pays me more, I’m going to fight and it doesn’t matter who it’s going to be. No, right now, it’s a legacy to be a champion. It’s my goal to be champion, and then business.”

He continued, “After this fight, when I’m going to champion, I’m just going to think about money. Not about, two-time champion, or defend ten times. I’m just going to think about money fights.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Arman Tsarukyan will beat Islam Makhachev?

