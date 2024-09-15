Canelo Alvarez defeats Edgar Berlanga (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Canelo Alvarez will look to defend his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga this evening a T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo Alvarez, Edgar Berlanga, Boxing, Video, Highlights

Alvarez (62-2-2) has earned four unanimous decision victories in a row since being defeated by Dmitry Bivol in a fight for the WBA super light heavyweight title in May of 2022. Canelo most previously competed this past May, where he defeated Jamie Munguia to defend his middleweight titles.

Meanwhile, Edgar Berlanga (22-1) was most previously seen in action this past February in Orlando, where he picked up a TKO victory over Padraig McCrory. Prior to that, ‘The Chosen One’ had won five straight bouts by way of decision.

The ‘Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga’ fight card is of course going head-to-head with UFC 306, which is taking place right around the corner at The Sphere (see those results here).

Round 1 of ‘Canelo vs. Berlanga’ saw Alvarez come out quickly, using pressure and head movement to close the distance early. He went to the body with some powerful left hooks, this while Berlanga looked to establish his jab from range. Canelo clearly the far more comfortable fighter in round one.

Round two saw Edgar Berlanga attempting to outbox Canelo Alvarez from the outside. He’s fought rather cautious through the opening two rounds and Canelo is clearly ahead, mainly due to body shots and hooks.

Round three saw Canelo Alvarez crack Edgar Berlanga with a beautiful left hook that sent Berlanga crashing to the canvas on the seat of his trunks. Alvarez pummeled the underdog afterward in the corner as he looked to finish the fight, but Berlanga survived.

Round four and this is turning into the mismatch many anticipated after the bout was first booked. Berlanga is way out of his depth and is getting hammered in there by a far better boxer. Canelo takes this round easy.

Round five was a fiery couple of minutes. Canelo Alvarez was incensed after Edgar Berlanga hit him low and returned one of his own. After Harvey Dock intervened to take control, Alvarez swung wildly at Berlanga in the corner. Berlanga isn’t opening up much, and Canelo appears to be hunting for the kill.

Round six through twelve proved to more of the same. Although Berlanga was able to establish his jab, at least a little, it was not enough to overcome the boxing of Canelo Alvarez. The champ proceeded to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Who would you like to see Canelo face next following his victory over Berlanga this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Edgar Berlanga

Related

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder's coach confirms he won't retire from boxing, eyes fights with Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024
Benson Henderson
Boxing News

Benson Henderson explains why he ended his retirement to sign with Misfits Boxing: "It's time for me to go have fun"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson is enjoying his time in retirement ahead of his boxing debut.

Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024

Edgar Berlanga has had enough of Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.

Tristan Hamm
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Tristan Hamm expects to KO Ashley Rak-Su at Misfits 18, eyes rematch with Le'Veon Bell

Cole Shelton - September 10, 2024

Tristan Hamm is looking to silence the doubters at Misfits 18.

Sean O'Malley, Canelo Alvarez

Sean O'Malley believes Noche UFC will crush Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga: "It'll all be about the Sugar show"

Josh Evanoff - September 10, 2024
Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya attending Noche UFC over Canelo Alvarez's return: "I don't know where he's getting his ticket"

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

UFC President Dana White doesn’t want to be part of Oscar De La Hoya’s feud with Canelo Alvarez.

Joe Rogan, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wishes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson wasn't happening

Fernando Quiles - September 5, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan admits that while he feels Mike Tyson could still have the ability to KO Jake Paul, he wishes the fight wasn’t booked.

Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Turki Alalshikh vows to lower PPV prices starting with Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: "This is not healthy for boxing"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2024

Turki Alalshikh plans to lower boxing pay-per-view pricing, starting with Anthony Joshua’s return against Daniel Dubois.

Eddie Hearn and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn claims Mike Tyson is "shot to pieces," doesn't understand Jake Paul fight: "What on earth are we doing?"

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t understand why Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson.