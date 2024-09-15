Canelo Alvarez defeats Edgar Berlanga (Highlights)

Canelo Alvarez will look to defend his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga this evening a T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez (62-2-2) has earned four unanimous decision victories in a row since being defeated by Dmitry Bivol in a fight for the WBA super light heavyweight title in May of 2022. Canelo most previously competed this past May, where he defeated Jamie Munguia to defend his middleweight titles.

Meanwhile, Edgar Berlanga (22-1) was most previously seen in action this past February in Orlando, where he picked up a TKO victory over Padraig McCrory. Prior to that, ‘The Chosen One’ had won five straight bouts by way of decision.

The ‘Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga’ fight card is of course going head-to-head with UFC 306, which is taking place right around the corner at The Sphere (see those results here).

Round 1 of ‘Canelo vs. Berlanga’ saw Alvarez come out quickly, using pressure and head movement to close the distance early. He went to the body with some powerful left hooks, this while Berlanga looked to establish his jab from range. Canelo clearly the far more comfortable fighter in round one.

Round two saw Edgar Berlanga attempting to outbox Canelo Alvarez from the outside. He’s fought rather cautious through the opening two rounds and Canelo is clearly ahead, mainly due to body shots and hooks.

Round three saw Canelo Alvarez crack Edgar Berlanga with a beautiful left hook that sent Berlanga crashing to the canvas on the seat of his trunks. Alvarez pummeled the underdog afterward in the corner as he looked to finish the fight, but Berlanga survived.

Round four and this is turning into the mismatch many anticipated after the bout was first booked. Berlanga is way out of his depth and is getting hammered in there by a far better boxer. Canelo takes this round easy.

Round five was a fiery couple of minutes. Canelo Alvarez was incensed after Edgar Berlanga hit him low and returned one of his own. After Harvey Dock intervened to take control, Alvarez swung wildly at Berlanga in the corner. Berlanga isn’t opening up much, and Canelo appears to be hunting for the kill.

Round six through twelve proved to more of the same. Although Berlanga was able to establish his jab, at least a little, it was not enough to overcome the boxing of Canelo Alvarez. The champ proceeded to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Who would you like to see Canelo face next following his victory over Berlanga this evening in Las Vegas?