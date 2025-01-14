Holm Holm leaves UFC, set to explore free agency
UFC veteran Holly Holm is set to leave the UFC and explore free agency, as per a report from Ariel Helwani.
Over the course over the last decade or so, Holly Holm has been an ever-present in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s been through highs and she’s been through lows, with her most notable moment coming when she shocked the world and handed Ronda Rousey her first mixed martial arts defeat.
Alas, she was never quite able to get to the same heights in terms of championship success. Still, Holm went on to fight the best of the best, with lots of wins and losses along the way. Now, at the age of 43, she’s ready to explore pastures new in the twilight of her career.
According to Ariel Helwani, that next step could include paths such as a return to boxing.
Breaking:
Holly Holm has parted ways with the UFC and is now a free agent.
She had two fights left on her deal, asked to explore other opportunities and the UFC obliged.
She plans on continuing to fight and is open to MMA or boxing, her long-time agent Lenny Fresquez tells…
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 14, 2025
Holm departs UFC
“Breaking: Holly Holm has parted ways with the UFC and is now a free agent. She had two fights left on her deal, asked to explore other opportunities and the UFC obliged. She plans on continuing to fight and is open to MMA or boxing, her long-time agent Lenny Fresquez tells me.”
For Holly Holm, there’s nothing really left to achieve at the elite level. She’s already been able to produce some iconic moments in the UFC, and she wants to see what else is out there for her.
