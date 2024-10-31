Canelo Alvarez’s manager slams false rumor about negotiations with Chris Eubank Jr.: “It’s totally false!”

By Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2024

It seems that a boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr. won’t be happening after all.

Earlier this week, reports emerged about a potential fight between the two in the U.K. While many fans weren’t pleased with those reports, they didn’t come as a huge surprise. The two were in discussions to fight in September, but Canelo Alvarez wound up choosing Edgar Berlanga as an opponent instead.

Ultimately, the super-middleweight dominated ‘The Chosen One’ en route to a unanimous decision victory last month. Just a few weeks after that bout, Chris Eubank Jr. scored a knockout win over Kamil Szeremeta over in Saudi Arabia. According to the Brit’s manager, they re-entered talks with Canelo Alvarez following that bout.

However, that might not be the case. Earlier today, Canelo Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso was asked about recent reports about a boxing match with Chris Eubank Jr. There, he made it clear that they’re not interested in fighting ‘Next Gen’. According to Reynoso, they had their chance to fight and didn’t accept.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez’s manager shoots down reports of a boxing match with Chris Eubank Jr.

“It’s totally false.” Canelo Alvarez’s manager Eddy Reynoso stated to Dan Rafael when asked about alleged talks with the British champion. [Chris] Eubank [Jr.] had his chance to fight Canelo in September and the only thing he did was complicate the negotiations. We will not touch base with him again for a future fight.” (h/t Michael Benson)

For what it’s worth, both Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr. have no shortage of potential opponents. Earlier this month, the latter’s promoter also showed interest in booking ‘Next Gen’ opposite Conor Benn. The two were slated to fight in late 2022, but ‘The Destroyer’ failed several pre-fight drug tests. As a result, he was pulled from the bout.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly been called out by both David Benavidez, and Terence Crawford. ‘The Mexican Monster’ was last seen in the boxing ring up at 175 pounds, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Meanwhile, ‘Bud’ last fought in August, scoring a close decision win over Israil Madrimov.

What do you make of these comments from the famed boxing trainer? Do you have any interest in Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr.?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Canelo Alvarez Chris Eubank Jr.

