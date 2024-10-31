Tom Aspinall says he plans to “Cause a few scenes” during UFC 309 fight week

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall plans to cause some drama during UFC 309 fight week ahead of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall will serve as the UFC 309 backup to the Jones vs. Miocic main event on November 16th. He returns to the Octagon after successfully defending the interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes in a first-round knockout.

Despite holding the interim heavyweight title, Aspinall will have to wait a little longer to compete for the lineal belt. Jones returns to the Octagon almost two full years after winning the then-vacant belt at UFC 285.

Ahead of UFC 309, Aspinall and Jones have traded barbs on social media in recent months. At times, things have turned personal between the two sides.

While Aspinall doesn’t have a personal beef with Miocic, he’s expressed frustration in Jones facing Miocic instead of him next. Aspinall and the two main event fighters could cross paths during fight week, and the UK star is prepared to make some headlines.