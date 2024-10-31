Tom Aspinall says he plans to “Cause a few scenes” during UFC 309 fight week
Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall plans to cause some drama during UFC 309 fight week ahead of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.
Aspinall will serve as the UFC 309 backup to the Jones vs. Miocic main event on November 16th. He returns to the Octagon after successfully defending the interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes in a first-round knockout.
Despite holding the interim heavyweight title, Aspinall will have to wait a little longer to compete for the lineal belt. Jones returns to the Octagon almost two full years after winning the then-vacant belt at UFC 285.
Ahead of UFC 309, Aspinall and Jones have traded barbs on social media in recent months. At times, things have turned personal between the two sides.
While Aspinall doesn’t have a personal beef with Miocic, he’s expressed frustration in Jones facing Miocic instead of him next. Aspinall and the two main event fighters could cross paths during fight week, and the UK star is prepared to make some headlines.
Tom Aspinall foresees potential drama in UFC 309 backup role
In a recent vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, Aspinall revealed his plans for Jones vs. Miocic.
“What’s the plan? Turn up, do some media, cause a few scenes here and there, and try and make the winner stick around and fight me,” Aspinall declared. “Just see what happens, really. I’m really interested in how both guys look in the fight, that’s really interesting for me…I want to go up close and see what these guys look like in live action. How are they moving? What are they doing? You can see little differences in real life [more] than you can on the TV. I’m looking forward to that!
Unfortunately for Aspinall, Jones and/or Miocic could potentially retire after UFC 309. Jones has repeatedly teased retirement after beating Miocic, although UFC CEO Dana White remains optimistic about getting him to stick around.
Regardless of how UFC 309 plays out, Aspinall is the obvious choice for the next lineal title challenger. Tensions could boil over during UFC 309 fight week between himself, Jones, and Miocic.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Tom Aspinall UFC