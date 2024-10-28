REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr. being eyed for 2025, possibly in Wembley Stadium

By Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

It seems that boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr. are on a collision course.

The Mexican superstar last competed in September, in Las Vegas. Fresh off a dominant decision victory over Jaime Munguia in May, Canelo Alvarez faced rising prospect Edgar Berlanga. Prior to signing a deal to face the Puerto Rican boxer, the super-middleweight champion was in discussions to face Chris Eubank Jr. instead.

Ultimately, Canelo Alvarez ended up handing ‘The Chosen One’ a lopsided decision loss. Following the victory, the boxing star again shot down a long-awaited contest against David Benavidez. Instead, it seems that Alvarez is again going back to the drawing board. According to BOXXER’s Ben Shalom, the Mexican boxer could face Chris Eubank Jr.

After talks between the two stalled earlier this year, ‘Next Gen’ signed a deal to return in Saudi Arabia. On the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol earlier this month, Chris Eubank Jr. scored a knockout win over Kamil Szremeta. In an interview with Sky Sports, Shalom opened up on talks between the Brit and Canelo Alvarez.

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez reportedly enters discussions with Chris Eubank Jr.

In the interview, Ben Shalom revealed that his boxer is focused on Canelo Alvarez and Conor Benn. With ‘The Destroyer’ still dealing with the fallout of his drug scandal, talks are more focused on the super-middleweight champion. The promoter added that a potential fight between Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr. could possibly sell out the massive Wembley Stadium.

“For me the two fights for me are Canelo and Conor Benn. We’ve already started small conversations around the Canelo fight,” Ben Shalom stated. “Obviously that [Canelo fight] was close last time. I believe that’s a fight that interests Canelo. You can imagine the press conference in the UK and the US, it would be absolutely huge.” (h/t Sky Sports)

He continued, “I think Canelo needs dance partners but he also needs stars. I don’t think his last couple of opponents have been the biggest stars and Chris Eubank Jr’s certainly a big star. If he’s ever going to fight in the UK, that’s the fight and that would sell out Wembley Stadium. That’s No 1 on the list for me.”

What do you make of these comments from the boxing promoter? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr.?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Canelo Alvarez Chris Eubank Jr.

