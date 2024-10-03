Conor McGregor reiterates 200 million dollar offer to Terence Crawford, ‘Bud’ responds: “I’m tempted”

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

It appears talks are still ongoing between former UFC champion Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t appeared in the cage for well over three years now. Since Conor McGregor’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, he’s been away. While ‘The Notorious’ was booked to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 in June, the Irishman pulled out due to a broken toe.

Despite the hope of facing ‘Iron’ in December, the former Bellator champion was booked opposite Charles Oliveira in November. As of now, Conor McGregor is left without an opponent for his comeback. In the strangest of circumstances, that opponent could come in the form of four-division boxing champion Terence Crawford.

In a live stream earlier this week, Conor McGregor revealed that he was in talks for a two-fight deal with ‘Bud’. One of those bouts would be in boxing, while the other would be in the cage. According to McGregor, he got on the phone with Terence Crawford, who quickly shot the idea down. While the boxer wrestled in high school, he has no interest in taking a head kick.

UFC star Conor McGregor trades words with Terence Crawford over two-fight deal

However, it seems that Terence Crawford could change his mind. On Instagram earlier today, ‘Bud’ went back-and-forth with Conor McGregor over their potential deal. The Irishman again stated that the offer was for two fights, and could net the boxer $200 million. In a one-word response, Crawford wrote: “tempted”.

With that in mind, it’s hard to shut the door on this crossover bout. As of now, both men remain unbooked in their respective sports. While Conor McGregor has repeatedly called for a return to the cage, Dana White has reportedly shelved the former champion until early 2025.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov in August. That win made ‘Bud’ a champion in a fourth weight class, and he’s since called for a fight against Canelo Alvarez. However, that contest hasn’t been booked as of now.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Terence Crawford in the UFC?

