Derrick Lewis reveals how Francis Ngannou helped him secure new UFC contract: “I could be over there getting that”

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has revealed how Francis Ngannou helped him land another UFC deal.

‘The Black Beast’ is set to make the walk to the octagon this Saturday night in Edmonton. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Rodrigo Nascimento in May, Derrick Lewis will meet Jhonata Diniz. The Brazilian enters the cage holding an undefeated 8-0 record, last handing Karl Williams a unanimous decision loss in August.

For Derrick Lewis, the bout will be the third on his new UFC contract. As some fans can likely remember, the heavyweight contender was a free agent following a knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima last summer. While Lewis teased a move elsewhere, he wound up re-signing with Dana White and company just a few months later.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘The Black Beast’ opened up on his UFC return. There, Derrick Lewis was asked about his decision to re-sign with the company. In the interview, the former heavyweight title challenger admitted that he used Francis Ngannou and the PFL in negotiations with the UFC.

When Francis Ngannou signed with the PFL last year, part of that deal was making sure his opponents would also be compensated well. As a result, Renan Ferreira reportedly made $2 million to fight ‘The Predator’ earlier this month. Derrick Lewis could’ve been in the position of ‘Problema’, and he used that to his advantage in talks with the UFC.

“He actually, Francis played a role in helping me get this contract I’ve got right now.” Derrick Lewis stated in the interview with MMA Fighting. “You know, the negotiations, I said ‘Man, look what they’re doing over there. I could be over there getting that. But I’d like to stay here’. I shouldn’t say too much, haha.”

He continued, “It was there, you know? Now, I’m here, yeah. So, now they’re trying to space my fights out. No, don’t space them out, give me three or four fights [a year] like you were giving me before.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight? Would you have watched a Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch in the PFL?