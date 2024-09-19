Report | Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga pulled huge numbers despite going head to head with UFC 306

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024

Canelo Alvarez’s pay-per-view fight against Edgar Berlanga reportedly pulled huge numbers on Saturday.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga

Alvarez was taking on Berlanga on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. The fight went up against UFC 306 at Sphere, and many were curious as to how the bout would do. According to the Sports Business Journal, 650,000 people purchased the Alvarez vs. Berlanga pay-per-view. The gate in at $17 million, which was lower than the UFC’s gate of $22 million.

UFC CEO Dana White also expected to beat Alvarez head-to-head and was surprised T-Mobile guaranteed the gate for the bout.

“MGM’s guaranteeing the gate for that [Canelo] fight,” White said. “Yeah, they’re guaranteeing the gate. So, why would they not go on that date if MGM is going to put up all the money?

Although Alvarez was a massive betting favorite and it wasn’t the fight many boxing fans wanted, the pay-per-view still exceeded expectations and showed the Mexican is still a massive draw.

Canelo Alvarez dominated Edgar Berlanga

Canelo Alvarez scored a one-sided decision win over Edgar Berlanga on Saturday. The Mexican won by scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 118-109, with some fans thinking Alvarez won every round.

After the win, Alvarez wonders what the doubters will say about him now after the win.

“Now what are they gonna say?” Alvarez said during his postfight interview (via ESPN). “I fight younger fighters. They say I fight older fighters. They always talk… My experience, my talent, my hard work, my intelligence, everything together [makes me the best]. If you have talent but you don’t have discipline, you have nothing.”

Alvarez also believes he is the clear-cut best fighter in the world after his dominating win over Berlanga.

With the win, Alvarez is now 62-2-2 as a pro and riding a five-fight winning streak. The Mexican retained his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk issues statement after being detained by police at airport in Poland

Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has issued a statement after he was detained by police at Krakow airport in Poland on Tuesday.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson admits training is "a little shaky" ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: "It's hard to walk right now"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t feeling too hot ahead of his November clash against Jake Paul.

Terence Crawford, Kendrick Lamar
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comments on "Intentional" Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul wore a disguise to get into UFC 306 at Sphere

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024
Canelo Alvarez, Edgar Berlanga, Boxing, Video, Highlights
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez defeats Edgar Berlanga (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Canelo Alvarez will look to defend his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga this evening a T-Mobile Arena.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder's coach confirms he won't retire from boxing, eyes fights with Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

According to Malik Scott, former boxing champion Deontay Wilder will fight again.

Benson Henderson
Boxing News

Benson Henderson explains why he ended his retirement to sign with Misfits Boxing: "It's time for me to go have fun"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson is enjoying his time in retirement ahead of his boxing debut.

Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024

Edgar Berlanga has had enough of Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.