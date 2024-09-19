Report | Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga pulled huge numbers despite going head to head with UFC 306
Canelo Alvarez’s pay-per-view fight against Edgar Berlanga reportedly pulled huge numbers on Saturday.
Alvarez was taking on Berlanga on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. The fight went up against UFC 306 at Sphere, and many were curious as to how the bout would do. According to the Sports Business Journal, 650,000 people purchased the Alvarez vs. Berlanga pay-per-view. The gate in at $17 million, which was lower than the UFC’s gate of $22 million.
UFC CEO Dana White also expected to beat Alvarez head-to-head and was surprised T-Mobile guaranteed the gate for the bout.
“MGM’s guaranteeing the gate for that [Canelo] fight,” White said. “Yeah, they’re guaranteeing the gate. So, why would they not go on that date if MGM is going to put up all the money?
Although Alvarez was a massive betting favorite and it wasn’t the fight many boxing fans wanted, the pay-per-view still exceeded expectations and showed the Mexican is still a massive draw.
Canelo Alvarez dominated Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez scored a one-sided decision win over Edgar Berlanga on Saturday. The Mexican won by scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 118-109, with some fans thinking Alvarez won every round.
After the win, Alvarez wonders what the doubters will say about him now after the win.
“Now what are they gonna say?” Alvarez said during his postfight interview (via ESPN). “I fight younger fighters. They say I fight older fighters. They always talk… My experience, my talent, my hard work, my intelligence, everything together [makes me the best]. If you have talent but you don’t have discipline, you have nothing.”
Alvarez also believes he is the clear-cut best fighter in the world after his dominating win over Berlanga.
With the win, Alvarez is now 62-2-2 as a pro and riding a five-fight winning streak. The Mexican retained his WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super middleweight championship.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Canelo Alvarez