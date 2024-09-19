Report | Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga pulled huge numbers despite going head to head with UFC 306

Canelo Alvarez’s pay-per-view fight against Edgar Berlanga reportedly pulled huge numbers on Saturday.

Alvarez was taking on Berlanga on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. The fight went up against UFC 306 at Sphere, and many were curious as to how the bout would do. According to the Sports Business Journal, 650,000 people purchased the Alvarez vs. Berlanga pay-per-view. The gate in at $17 million, which was lower than the UFC’s gate of $22 million.

UFC CEO Dana White also expected to beat Alvarez head-to-head and was surprised T-Mobile guaranteed the gate for the bout.

“MGM’s guaranteeing the gate for that [Canelo] fight,” White said. “Yeah, they’re guaranteeing the gate. So, why would they not go on that date if MGM is going to put up all the money?

Although Alvarez was a massive betting favorite and it wasn’t the fight many boxing fans wanted, the pay-per-view still exceeded expectations and showed the Mexican is still a massive draw.