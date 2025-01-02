Anthony Joshua insists Tyson Fury fight has to happen next: “This has to happen in 2025”

It appears that former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is finally ready to lock horns with Tyson Fury.

‘The Gpysy King’ is fresh off his own return to the boxing ring last month in Saudi Arabia. There, Tyson Fury faced Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of their heavyweight classic in May. For the second straight fight, ‘The Cat’ scored a close decision win over the British boxer. While a sad result for Fury, it did open the door for a long-awaited clash against Anthony Joshua.

For his part, ‘AJ’ last appeared in the boxing ring in September against Daniel Dubois. While Anthony Joshua entered the bout fresh off a knockout win over Francis Ngannou in March, he was badly knocked out by ‘Dynamite’. Dubois dropped the British heavyweight several times, before finishing him off in round five.

Despite being in talks to face Dubois in a rematch later this year, ‘AJ’ passed on the opportunity. As a result, former champion Joseph Parker will meet the IBF heavyweight champion next month in Saudi Arabia. Having attended Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury II last month, Anthony Joshua seems to know who he wants next.

Boxing star Anthony Joshua calls for long-awaited showdown against Tyson Fury

Speaking in a recent interview with SportsBoom, Anthony Joshua called for a fight against Tyson Fury. Having been in-talks to face ‘The Gypsy King’ on several occasions, the 35-year-old is aware of how massive the fight is. Given where the two are in their respective careers, Joshua believes there’s no reason why the bout shouldn’t happen in 2025.

“I’ve been involved in a whole lot of fights, but this has to happen in 2025,” Anthony Joshua told SportsBoom earlier this week when asked about a boxing match against Tyson Fury. “Of course, it has to happen, and hopefully, it does happen.”

Later in the interview, Anthony Joshua previewed the upcoming IBF title eliminator, Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba. He added:

“Two giants of Africa coming together to collide. It’s going to be an interesting fight. Efe is a good boxer, and obviously, I’m going to support Efe, even though he doesn’t support me. I’m backing him [to beat Bakole] because we are from the same place, and I really want to see him do well.”

