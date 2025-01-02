Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has been “frustrating” for him

By Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Eddie Alvarez is frustrated with how Michael Chandler’s UFC tenure has gone.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler

Alvarez and Chander fought twice in Bellator with both fighters winning a fight. Alvarez went on to become a UFC champ, while Chandler was the Bellator champ, but since joining the UFC, ‘Iron’ has had his struggles.

Michael Chandler is 2-4 and Eddie Alvarez believes ‘Iron’ should be doing much better in the UFC than he has been.

“If you ask him, he’s underperformed,” Alvarez said to MMA Junkie. “He’ll know the reason for that or whatever the reasons are, but for sure I think he has all the tools to win the UFC title. It’s a matter of whether he uses the tools he has, and I don’t think he has properly, and I don’t know why. It’s very frustrating for me to watch because I know what he’s capable of, and what kind of grit and champion spirit he has.

“I think it’s more of him tweaking the way he fights and using the weapons that he has,” Alvarez added. “He just doesn’t use them, and it’s frustrating for me to watch, to be honest with you. I think it’s frustrating for a lot of people who are fans of him who want him to win because he can. He just doesn’t use the stuff that God’s given to him. He doesn’t use his wrestling at all, and it’s very dominant. He’s a very strong guy.”

Michael Chandler did compete for the UFC title and nearly KO’d Charles Oliveira. But, he ended up getting finished and has been finished in two of his four UFC losses.

Eddie Alvarez opens to trilogy with Michael Chandler in BKFC

Eddie Alvarez will return to combat sports on January 25 at KnuckleMania 5 against Jeremy Stephens.

It’s a highly-anticipated fight and after this bout, Alvarez says he’d be open to having the trilogy with Michael Chandler in BKFC should ‘Iron’ get cut from the UFC.

“Let’s let him fight again, and if he’s on the same trajectory and he loses again, he can maybe get cut, and then just come over to Bare Knuckle and let’s do it with no gloves,” Alvarez said. “I think that’s the kind of violence this world needs right now.”

Alvarez hasn’t fought in MMA since 2021 and hasn’t competed in combat sports since his TKO loss to Mike Perry in BKFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Eddie Alvarez Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager names one UFC star who can match 'The Eagle's' unbeaten MMA record

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025
Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill slams Michael Johnson over comments about his recent run-in with Alex Pereira: “You one of the biggest clowns and pussy’s on the roster”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

Jamahal Hill has gone after Michael Johnson for his comments regarding his recent run-in with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira

Ali Abdelaziz firmly believes Islam Makhachev could defeat Alex Pereira at 205lbs: “I swear to Allah”

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025
Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296, Statement
UFC

Tony Ferguson teases fight news amid 8-fight UFC losing streak: "2025 is in my sights"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson hopes to announce fight news soon.

Themba Gorimbo
Vicente Luque

Themba Gorimbo opens up on family members celebrating UFC 310 loss to Vicente Luque: "That eats at me"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Themba Gorimbo has revealed several of his cousins celebrated his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 310.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley hopes to compete in future UFC Japan event after attending RIZIN 49: "There's good energy here"

Josh Evanoff - January 1, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to fight in Japan.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Colby Covington claims "DEI doctor" and headbutt resulted in TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley: "I could've finished him"

Josh Evanoff - December 31, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is still unhappy with his loss to Joaquin Buckley.