Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally slams current state of Irish MMA: “They don’t have fighters brother”

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems eager to revive his rivalry with Irish MMA.

‘The Eagle’ is retired as a fighter these days but serves as a coach for several high-profile fighters. One of those fighters is his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov. The 26-year-old Bellator champion hasn’t been seen since a decision win over Alexandr Shabliy in September, but he’s set to return to the cage later this month.

In the main event of Bellator Champions Series Dubai, Usman Nurmagomedov will meet the red-hot Paul Hughes. ‘Big News’ is one of the promotion’s rising stars, last notching a decision win over A.J. McKee in October. Heading into the event, the PFL has heavily marketed the competitive rivalry between Russia and Ireland.

Obviously, the biggest battle between the two nations went down at UFC 229 in October 2018. There, Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated his longtime rival Conor McGregor, earning a fourth-round submission victory. Almost seven years later, ‘The Eagle’ is set to coach his cousin against one of Ireland’s rising stars in Hughes.

The 🦅 has spoken 🗣️ How do you see it playing out between Dagestan’s Usman Nurmagomedov and Ireland’s Paul Hughes battle for the @BellatorMMA Lightweight World Title 👀#RoadtoDubai | Sat Jan 25 | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/CiNP4167kz — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 2, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov mocks Irish MMA ahead of Bellator: Road To Dubai

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t really see much of a rivalry between Russia and Ireland. Speaking in a recent video published to PFL’s social media, ‘The Eagle’ was asked about his thoughts on the feud. There, Nurmagomedov stated that Ireland just doesn’t have a lot of major talent beyond McGregor and Hughes.

“Brother, Ireland doesn’t have fighters brother.” Khabib Nurmagomedov stated, when asked about the Russia vs. Ireland feud in MMA. “Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor. Who else?”

He continued, “Brother, you come to Dagestan, you can understand. So many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry about, like, can anybody else become champion? You know, but with Dagestan, let’s be honest. Dagestan level of MMA [is up] here. But Ireland level, not even half of Dagestan level.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC lightweight champion? Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov?