Devin Haney offers to face Sean O’Malley in boxing after ‘Sugar’ calls for MMA fight: “Making real money”

It appears that boxing star Devin Haney is willing to face Sean O’Malley, but only in the ring.

‘Sugar’ is fresh off his return to the octagon earlier this month at the Las Vegas Sphere. In the main event of Noche UFC, Sean O’Malley was handed a unanimous decision defeat against Merab Dvalishvili. In the process, ending his reign with the bantamweight title. Following O’Malley’s defeat, Devin Haney took to social media.

‘The Dream’ and the former UFC champion have gone back and forth in the past about a potential bout. Well, it seems that Devin Haney didn’t forget that fact. On social media, the former boxing titleholder slammed Sean O’Malley, taunting him about his loss. Well, it didn’t take long for the bantamweight contender to respond.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Sean O’Malley slammed Devin Haney and offered the boxer a fight in the octagon. However, the boxer has a much different plan. Taking to social media earlier today, ‘The Dream’ instead proposed a boxing match against O’Malley. The 25-year-old said it offers the UFC fighter a chance to make real money.

RELATED: TIM WELCH ADDRESSES BACKLASH FOLLOWING SEAN O’MALLEY’S LOSS AT NOCHE UFC: “I KNOW WHAT’S GOING THROUGH HIS MIND”

Sean O’Malley challenges Devin Haney to an MMA fight with $1 million on the line 😳 “Boxers are f***ing p*ssies dude. Devin Haney’s a b*tch. If Devin Haney wants to talk sh*t, if he really wants to fight, I’ll put a million dollars on me versus him, no time limit, and we can… pic.twitter.com/3vYuqjMzru — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 23, 2024

I don’t fight for a million dollars like you.. @SugaSeanMMA let’s do a boxing fight & give us a shot at making real money! https://t.co/6smx6Ibt5p — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 23, 2024

Let’s just fight for fun then. I don’t need money to fight your dumb ass. You suck. — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 23, 2024

Devin Haney and UFC star Sean O’Malley trade barbs over potential boxing match

On X, Sean O’Malley quickly responded. Just based on the former UFC champion’s comments, ‘Sugar’ isn’t interested in fighting Devin Haney in the boxing ring. Then again, he probably couldn’t even if he wanted to. In the past, O’Malley revealed that the UFC shot down a potential bout against Haney, and would only be willing to let him face Ryan Garcia.

Then again, things could be different now. Earlier this month, UFC President Dana White revealed plans to enter the boxing world but declined to give specifics beyond that. It’s possible that Sean O’Malley could find himself in the ring under these circumstances.

However, the former UFC champion is going to be out of action for a while. Following his loss to Dvalishvili, ‘Sugar’ revealed plans to have surgery. According to O’Malley, the soonest he could fight is mid-2025. With that in mind, a boxing match against Devin Haney is now on the backburner.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing star? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Devin Haney?