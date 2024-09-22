Terence Crawford unsure if Anthony Joshua can recover from devastating KO loss to Daniel Dubois

By Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Junior middleweight champion Terence Crawford doesn’t know if Anthony Joshua has another rally in his bones.

Anthony Joshua knocked down by Daniel Dubois

Crawford was in attendance for the IBF heavyweight title showdown between champion Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua. Nearly 100,000 fans were at Wembley Stadium to witness the clash of the titans. In the end, it was Dubois who retained his championship with a brutal knockout in the fifth round.

Now that the dust has settled, Crawford is questioning whether or not Joshua can claw his way back to championship gold.

RELATED: ANTHONY JOSHUA SHUTS DOWN RETIREMENT TALKS FOLLOWING KO LOSS TO DANIEL DUBOIS: “WE’RE GONNA RUN AWAY?”

Terence Crawford on Anthony Joshua’s Road to Redemption

Terence Crawford had a chat with media members following the fight. Prior to the bout, “Bud” said he viewed Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua as a toss up. In the aftermath, he wasn’t surprised by the result (via BoxingScene.com).

“No, not at all [was it a shock],” Crawford told the media while leaving the arena. “The better man was going to win, and Dubois was the better man. He capitalized on Joshua’s faults and won the fight. … It was a great fight. I think Joshua got overconfident [right before the fight ended]. He hurt him with a shot and went for the kill, but he forgot about his defense and forgot the fundamentals.”

As far as whether or not Joshua can dust himself off and return to form, Crawford is unsure.

“Uh, I don’t know [if Joshua can come back from this],” said Crawford. “Joshua has been in a lot of wars. He fought a lot of great fighters. I think he can, but it’s going to be tough because he has a lot of wear and tear on his body.”

Joshua does have a rematch clause, and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn expects him to exercise it.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

