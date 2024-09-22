Terence Crawford unsure if Anthony Joshua can recover from devastating KO loss to Daniel Dubois

Terence Crawford on Anthony Joshua’s Road to Redemption

Terence Crawford had a chat with media members following the fight. Prior to the bout, “Bud” said he viewed Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua as a toss up. In the aftermath, he wasn’t surprised by the result (via BoxingScene.com).

“No, not at all [was it a shock],” Crawford told the media while leaving the arena. “The better man was going to win, and Dubois was the better man. He capitalized on Joshua’s faults and won the fight. … It was a great fight. I think Joshua got overconfident [right before the fight ended]. He hurt him with a shot and went for the kill, but he forgot about his defense and forgot the fundamentals.”

As far as whether or not Joshua can dust himself off and return to form, Crawford is unsure.

“Uh, I don’t know [if Joshua can come back from this],” said Crawford. “Joshua has been in a lot of wars. He fought a lot of great fighters. I think he can, but it’s going to be tough because he has a lot of wear and tear on his body.”

Joshua does have a rematch clause, and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn expects him to exercise it.