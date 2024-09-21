Daniel Dubois KO’s Anthony Joshua (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024

Daniel Dubois successfully defended his IBF heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout over former champ Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing

Dubois (22-2) and Joshua (28-4) squared off for the IBF heavyweight title earlier tonight in Wembley, with the bout slated for twelve rounds.

Daniel Dubois was returning to action for the first time since claiming the vacant IBF heavyweight title with a TKO win over Filip Hrgovic this past June.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua entered tonight’s bout sporting a five-fight win streak, his most recent being a monstrous second-round knockout victory over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March of this year (see that here).

Despite being the betting underdog, Daniel Dubois was able to silence his doubters with a dominant performance against Anthony Joshua this evening. ‘Triple D’ was able to knockdown ‘AJ’ in the late stages of the opening round and that was just a sign of things to come. Dubois scored another nasty knockdown in round three and appeared to be close to putting Joshua away early in Round 4. However, the former WBA, IBF and WBO title holder eventually recovered and appeared to have Dubois in trouble in the early stages of Round 5. That momentum change proved to be short-lived, as moments later Daniel Dubois uncorked a right hand that put Anthony Joshua down for good.

Check out the ‘Dubois vs. Joshua’ fight highlights below:

What was your reaction to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua this evening in Wembley? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

