Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: “That’s f***ing exciting!”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to be one of the centerpieces of Dana White’s planned dive into the boxing world.

O’Malley is fresh off a loss of the bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. The loss snapped a seven-fight unbeaten streak, including his title win against Aljamain Sterling last year.

O’Malley is regarded as one of the top strikers in the UFC today. His boxing, as showcased in recent wins over Marlon Vera and Sterling, is top-notch in MMA.

White made headlines last weekend when he admitted that he’s “In” on the boxing business. As of this writing, details for White’s planned boxing dive aren’t solidified, although he seems serious about his plans.

O’Malley wants to be one of the first names that White calls for a boxing match under the TKO banner.