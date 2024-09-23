Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: “That’s f***ing exciting!”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to be one of the centerpieces of Dana White’s planned dive into the boxing world.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White

O’Malley is fresh off a loss of the bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. The loss snapped a seven-fight unbeaten streak, including his title win against Aljamain Sterling last year.

O’Malley is regarded as one of the top strikers in the UFC today. His boxing, as showcased in recent wins over Marlon Vera and Sterling, is top-notch in MMA.

White made headlines last weekend when he admitted that he’s “In” on the boxing business. As of this writing, details for White’s planned boxing dive aren’t solidified, although he seems serious about his plans.

O’Malley wants to be one of the first names that White calls for a boxing match under the TKO banner.

Sean O’Malley calls out Devin Haney after Dana White’s boxing teases

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley reacted to White’s remarks.

“That’s exciting,” O’Malley said. “Me vs. Merab in boxing? Jokes. But that’s f***ing exciting. I feel like I have five, six more good years in me. If the UFC is going to do something with boxing, I would love to f***ing [fight]. That would be so fun. I love MMA. I love the wrestling aspect of MMA, I really do, I think it makes fighting so much sweeter. Boxers are f***ing p****s, dude.”

O’Malley then called out boxing star Devin Haney after recent social media barbs between them.

“Devin Haney’s a b****. He’s such a b****. If Devin Haney wants to talk s***, if he really wants to fight, I’ll put a million dollars on me vs. him, no time limit, and we can fight,” O’Malley exclaimed. “MMA rules, just a fight. Or we can do no rules, if you wanna f***ing eye poke me you can. Do a real f***ing fight. If you want to talk s*** on Twitter, we can really, really actually fight.”

O’Malley is expected to take a long break from fighting after the loss to Dvalishvili. He’s scheduled for surgery next week on his injured hip, an ailment he suffered in the weeks before UFC 306.

Dana White Sean O'Malley UFC

