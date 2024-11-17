UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 309 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

UFC 309, Jon Jones, Results, Stipe Miocic, UFC, Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler

Jones (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that bout due a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. The former heavyweight champion last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

UFC 309 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Charles Oliveira

The pair first collided for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with ‘Do Bronx’ emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission ace was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years, this after being sidelined while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never came to fruition. ‘Iron’ last competed at UFC 281 in November of 2022, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, Chandler had knocked out Tony Ferguson in stunning fashion at UFC 274.

Also featured on the UFC 309 main card is a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig.

Nickal (6-0 MMA) last competed at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage. The wrestling standout has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA) will enter the matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Scottish standout was most recently knocked out by Caio Borralho at UFC 301, and before that was submitted by Brendan Allen.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 309 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6) –

Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6) –

Bo Nickal (185.4) vs. Paul Craig (186) –

Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8) –

Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs. James Llontop (166.2) –

UFC 309 Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6) –

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6) – Canceled 

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2) –

David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155) –

Marcin Tybura (251) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2) –

UFC 309 Early Prelims (ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m. ET)

Mickey Gall (170.8) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2) – Brahimaj def. Gall via KO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (171) – Elliott def. Hafez via KO (punches) at 0:40 of Round 3

Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2) – Moura def. Hardy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 309 main event title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC UFC 309

Related

Eryk Anders

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders pulled from UFC 309

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov
UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov expresses his “disappointment” in the welterweight division after booking Ian Machado Garry for UFC 310, ‘The Future’ responds

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has expressed his disappointment at how the welterweight division has acted in the wake of his Belal Muhammad fight getting canceled.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Colby Covington replaces Ian Machado Garry to face Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington is set to replace Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov to face Ian Machado Garry in UFC 310 co-main event slot

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov is set to face Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event of UFC 310, UFC president Dana White has announced.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White lays out a plan for Jon Jones to get Alex Pereira fight after UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White sees a way where Jon Jones does fight Alex Pereira.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier

VIDEO | Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a cordial back-and-forth ahead of UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 15, 2024
Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals Stipe Miocic was heated backstage following press conference with Jon Jones: "He was so mad"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2024

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Stipe Miocic was pretty frustrated after his face-off with Jon Jones.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Dana White believes everybody is "overlooking" Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2024

Dana White thinks everybody is overlooking Stipe Miocic ahead of his UFC 309 fight against Jon Jones.

Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains why he doesn't think Bo Nickal will shoot for takedowns at UFC 309: 'It's a silly move for him'

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Paul Craig isn’t convinced that Bo Nickal will be shooting for takedowns this Saturday.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones reveals why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic's hand during final UFC 309 pre-fight presser

Fernando Quiles - November 15, 2024

Jon Jones has explained why he refused to shake Stipe Miocic’s hand at the final UFC 309 pre-fight press conference.