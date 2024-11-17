UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 309 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Jones (27-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since claiming the then-vacant UFC heavyweight title with a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March of 2023. ‘Bones’ was originally slated to square off with Miocic one-year ago at UFC 285 but was ultimately forced to withdraw from that bout due a torn pectoral in training.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years when he makes the walk to the Octagon this evening. The former heavyweight champion last competed at UFC 260 in March of 2021, where he was dethroned by Francis Ngannou via second-round KO (see that here).

UFC 309 is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The pair first collided for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May of 2021, with ‘Do Bronx’ emerging victorious by way of second-round TKO.

Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past April at UFC 300. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission ace was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 (see that here).

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time in two years, this after being sidelined while waiting for a Conor McGregor fight that never came to fruition. ‘Iron’ last competed at UFC 281 in November of 2022, where he suffered a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier. Prior to that, Chandler had knocked out Tony Ferguson in stunning fashion at UFC 274.

Also featured on the UFC 309 main card is a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig.

Nickal (6-0 MMA) last competed at April’s historic UFC 300 event, where he earned a second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage. The wrestling standout has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in March of 2023.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-8-1 MMA) will enter the matchup with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Scottish standout was most recently knocked out by Caio Borralho at UFC 301, and before that was submitted by Brendan Allen.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 309 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones (237.6) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6) –

Charles Oliveira (155.6) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6) –

Bo Nickal (185.4) vs. Paul Craig (186) –

Viviane Araujo (125.6) vs. Karine Silva (125.8) –

Mauricio Ruffy (164.4) vs. James Llontop (166.2) –

UFC 309 Prelims (ESPNEWS/ESPN+/FX/Hulu, 8 p.m. ET)

Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6) –

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6) – Canceled

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2) –

David Onama (155.6) vs. Roberto Romero (155) –

Marcin Tybura (251) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2) –

UFC 309 Early Prelims (ESPN+/Hulu, 6 p.m. ET)

Mickey Gall (170.8) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2) – Brahimaj def. Gall via KO (punches) at 2:55 of Round 1

Oban Elliott (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (171) – Elliott def. Hafez via KO (punches) at 0:40 of Round 3

THE STREAK CONTINUES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Oban Elliot gets his first UFC KO and his THIRD win of 2024! #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/GFLVSagev0 — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2024

Veronica Hardy (125.8) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2) – Moura def. Hardy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 309 main event title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic?