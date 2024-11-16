Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: “I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps”

By Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Current PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a warning to Jake Paul following his victory over Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

Paul (11-1) and Tyson (50-7) squared off in a professional boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds earlier this evening at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul was returning to the ring for the first time since scoring a sixth-round TKO victory over Mike Perry this past July in Tampa Bay, Florida (see that here). That finish had marked ‘The Problem Child’s’ fourth win in a row, as he had previously scored first-round knockout victories over Andre August and Ryan Bourland, as well as earning a unanimous decision win over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Mike Tyson was competing in professional boxing for the first time since suffering a defeat to Kevin McBride way back in June of 2005. For what it is worth, ‘Iron Mike’ had competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, a contest which was ultimately ruled a split draw.

Unfortunately for fights fans expecting some magic, tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ contest failed to live up to the hype. Although Tyson came out of the gate strong, he seemed to fade quickly after taking some hard shots from Jake Paul in the third round. From there, ‘The Problem Child’ seemingly carried ‘Iron Mike’ until the final bell sounded to end the bout in Round 8.

Immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Tyson’ contest, several UFC Fighters and Professional Boxers took to social media to share their frustrations with the bout.

Most recently it was reigning PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou who took to ‘X’ with a strong message for the victorious ‘Problem Child’.

“Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps 😬😬” – Ngannou wrote.

It is interesting to see Francis Ngannou take aim at Jake Paul as the pair had seemingly developed a friendship during ‘The Predator’s’ feud with the UFC and subsequent signing with the PFL.

Paul has yet to respond to Ngannou, but knowing Jake, a rebuttal should come swiftly.

