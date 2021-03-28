UFC 260 Result: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic (Video)

A heavyweight title fight rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou headlines tonight’s UFC 260 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

The pair originally collided at UFC 220 in January of 2018, with Miocic retaining his heavyweight title by way of unanimous decision.

Since his first encounter with ‘The Predator’, Stipe Miocic has gone on to have three consecutive fights with Daniel Cormier. After losing his title to ‘DC‘ at UFC 226, Miocic rebounded to earn back-to-back victories over Cormier in their most recent contests.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA) has gone 4-1 since his first collision with Stipe Miocic. ‘The Predator’ will enter UFC 260 on a four-fight winning streak, with all four of those wins coming by way of first round knockout. In his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 249, Ngannou needed just 20-seconds to dispose of top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Round one of the UFC 260 main event begins and Ngannou takes the center of the Octagon. He paws with his jab and then lands a hard low kick. Stipe Miocic is using a lot of movement early here. Francis Ngannou does his best to cut him off. ‘The Predator’ swings and misses with a back fist. He leaps in with a right hand but Stipe avoids. Another right from Francis but Miocic just eats it. The champ lands a low kick. He shoots in for a since left takedown and Ngannou is able to stuff the attempt. He moves to the back of Stipe Miocic and batters him with some short shots. Miocic scrambles free after taking some damage. Francis Ngannou with a high kick that partially connects. Stipe replies with an inside low kick. Two minutes remain. Ngannou lands a jab. He swings and misses with a right hand. Another low kick scores for Miocic. ‘The Predator’ leaps in with another right hand but Miocic is able to avoid the shot. The champ with a low kick and then another. He has done a good job of weathering the early Ngannou storm. Miocic with another good leg kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 260 main event begins and Stipe Miocic comes forward with a low kick. Francis Ngannou lands a good right hand. He follows that up with another big shot. Stipe is hurt. He fires back with a punch. Ngannou puts him down for good. WOW!

Official UFC 260 Result: Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via KO in Round 2

