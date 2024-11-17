Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders pulled from UFC 309

By Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024

UFC 309 has taken a major hit as a bout between former middleweight champ Chris Weidman and Eryk Anders has been pulled from the card.

Eryk Anders

UFC officials announced the news on the opening broadcast, citing an illness with Anders as the culprit for the cancelation.

Weidman (16-7 MMA) was to be competing for the first time since scoring a technical decision victory over Bruno Silva this past March in Atlantic City. Prior to that win, the former UFC middleweight champion had suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Brad Tavares.

Meanwhile, Eryk Anders (16-8 MMA) was also last seen in action back in March of this year, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jamie Pickett. ‘Ya Boi’ has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, with his other win in that stretch coming over Kyle Daukaus via TKO.

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders was scheduled to take place on today’s UFC 309 televised prelims.

Whether or not the UFC will look to rebook this matchup remains uncertain.

Stay glued to BJPENN.com for all of tonight’s UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ live results and highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

