Dustin Poirier seemingly approves Max Holloway trilogy fight for final UFC appearance: “The last dance”

It appears that Dustin Poirier wants to face Max Holloway in his final UFC fight.

‘The Diamond’ has been out of the cage since a third crack at lightweight gold at UFC 302 in June. In the main event of that card, Dustin Poirier faced Islam Makhachev. Despite entering the cage a massive underdog, the longtime contender gave the champion all he could handle. However, Makhachev still scored a fifth-round submission to retain his title.

Following the defeat, Dustin Poirier again teased retirement. However, after a brief hiatus, the former interim UFC champion announced plans for one final fight. As one of the sport’s longtime action stars, it’s hard to imagine that ‘The Diamond’ wouldn’t have a choice in his final opponent. Over the last few months, Poirier has discussed fights with everyone from Nate Diaz, to Justin Gaethje.

However, it appears that the longtime fan favorite wants to fight Max Holloway. For his part, ‘Blessed’ is fresh off his return to the cage in the main event of UFC 308 last month. There, the Hawaiian was handed a third-round knockout loss in his return to featherweight against Ilia Topuria. Following the defeat, Holloway announced plans to move to lightweight permanently.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC QUIETS TALK OF RETIREMENT AHEAD OF UFC 309 RETURN: “RIGHT NOW I’M JUST GOING TO WORRY ABOUT THE FIGHT”

Dustin Poirier seemingly approves Max Holloway as final UFC opponent

Well, it seems that Max Holloway could face Dustin Poirier in his return to 155 pounds. Earlier today, the latter responded to a fan on X, who called for a fight between the two. There, Poirier responded by seemingly approving the fight, calling it ‘The Last Dance’. If the bout is booked, it would be the third meeting between the strikers.

The two first faced off at UFC 143 in February 2012. That night saw a relatively unknown Max Holloway make his promotional debut on short notice against Dustin Poirier. Ultimately, it took less than a round for the future interim champion to score a victory by submission.

Over seven years later, the two faced off in the main event of UFC 236. With interim lightweight gold on the line, Dustin Poirier handed Max Holloway a unanimous decision loss in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. Five years on from that firefight, the two could be set to go again in the final UFC appearance for ‘The Diamond’.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway III?