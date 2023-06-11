UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira (34-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Islam Makhachev last October at UFC 280 in a fight for the undisputed lightweight world title. Prior to that setback, ‘Do Bronx’ had put together a sensational eleven-fight win streak which included victories over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, Beneiel Dariush (22-5-1 MMA) will enter UFC 289 sporting an eight-fight win streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot in October of last year. The 34-year-old has not tasted defeat since being knocked out by Alexander Hernandez in March of 2018.

Round one of the UFC 289 co-main event begins and the fighters are straight to standing and trading. They move to the clinch and Beneil Dariush is able to take the fight to the floor. Charles Oliveira looking for submission, but Dariush appears very comfortable. Oliveira trying to lock up an arm to attack but Benny isn’t falling for this. He stands to pass and now Oliveira kicks off and stands. Immediately into a clinch and Oliveira has Dariush against the cage. Charles Oliveira lands a big head kick that stuns Dariush! He comes forward and Dariush shoots! Oliveira spins and he’s dropping hammers! Beneil is in a world of trouble! The referee takes a close look and steps in. WOW!

Official UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush via KO in Round 1

