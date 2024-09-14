UFC 306: ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon touches down in The Sphere for tonight’s UFC 306 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley (18-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his second career title defense this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Suga’ successfully defended his 135lbs gold this past March at UFC 299, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win was of course preceded by his title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s Noche UFC event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ has not tasted defeat since being submitted by Ricky Simon in April of 2018.

UFC 306 is co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title.

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA) most previously collided twelve months ago, where after five rounds of action their bout was ultimately ruled a split draw. The pair had originally met at UFC 285 in March 0f 2023, with Alexa emerging victorious by way of fourth-round submission (see that here).

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 306 main card lineup is a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes were originally slated to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February, where he scored a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (25-6 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige. Prior to that, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff.

UFC 306 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134) –

Alexa Grasso (124) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125) –

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146) –

Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155) –

Ronaldo Rodriguez (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125) –

UFC 306 Prelims (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136) –

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156) –

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Ketlen Souza (115) –

Edgar Chairez (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5) –

Early Prelim (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Aoriqileng (136) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili?