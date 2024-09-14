UFC 306: ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

The Octagon touches down in The Sphere for tonight’s UFC 306 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC 306, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Results, UFC

O’Malley (18-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his second career title defense this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Suga’ successfully defended his 135lbs gold this past March at UFC 299, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win was of course preceded by his title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s Noche UFC event sporting a ten-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. ‘The Machine’ has not tasted defeat since being submitted by Ricky Simon in April of 2018.

UFC 306 is co-headlined by a trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko

Grasso (16-3-1 MMA) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA) most previously collided twelve months ago, where after five rounds of action their bout was ultimately ruled a split draw. The pair had originally met at UFC 285 in March 0f 2023, with Alexa emerging victorious by way of fourth-round submission (see that here).

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 306 main card lineup is a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes were originally slated to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February, where he scored a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (25-6 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige. Prior to that, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff.

UFC 306 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134) –

Alexa Grasso (124) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125) –

Brian Ortega (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146) –

Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155) –

Ronaldo Rodriguez (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125) –

UFC 306 Prelims (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Irene Aldana (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136) –

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156) –

Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Ketlen Souza (115) –

Edgar Chairez (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5) –

Early Prelim (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Aoriqileng (136) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC UFC 306

Related

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

UFC star Dan Hooker turns down Rafael Fiziev's challenge

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024
Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley believes Ilia Topuria "needs" him

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that featherweight champ Ilia Topuria “needs” him.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks silence after reports of UFC 309 return vs Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024

Michael Chandler has broken his silence following reports that he will return against Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: "Little Fat P****"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence after Dana White’s recent admission that the promotion is moving away from the Michael Chandler fight.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the previously planned Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup ahead of one of the biggest UFC events of the year.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo's coach confirms he's serious about a flyweight return "To save the division!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling responds to Sean O'Malley's "cute" theory about friendship with Merab Dvalishvili

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to Sean O’Malley’s comments questioning the validity of his friendship with teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje's comments about UFC return, "Down" for trilogy

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC lightweight superstars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially be on one more collision course before both fighters eventually hang up the gloves.

Dana White
Power Slap

Dana White downplays potential brain trauma in Power Slap competitors: "We're all gonna die!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White was pressed about Power Slap in a recent interview ahead of one of the biggest cards in UFC history.

Yaroslav Amosov
UFC

Former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov hints at UFC run after promotional exit

Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

Yaroslav Amosov, a former Bellator welterweight champion, has announced his departure from Bellator MMA and is teasing a UFC run.