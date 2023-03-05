UFC 285 Results: Alexa Grasso stops Valentina Shevchenko (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 285 event is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA) will enter the contest looking to earn her eighth-straight title defense and eleventh win in a row overall. ‘The Bullet’ last competed in June of 2022 at UFC 275, where she defeated Taila Santos by split decision.

Meanwhile, Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA) is currently sporting a four-fight winning streak, her most recent being a decision victory over Viviane Araújo in October of 2022. Prior to that, the Mexican standout was coming off a first-round submission victory over Joanne Wood.

Round one of the UFC 285 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko lands a low kick. Grasso fires back with a 1-2. She lands a low kick of her own. ‘The Bullet’ with a spinning back fist and then a left to the body. She just misses with a spinning wheel kick attempt. Alexa Grasso with a low kick. Shevchenko answers with one of her own. A good combination now from Valentina. Grasso counters with a left. She lands a big 1-2 combination. Shevchenko with a pair of low kicks. Grasso with a right up the middle but it falls just short. Valentina with another low kick. Alexa Grasson with a left and then a right. Shevchenko answers with an elbow. She leaps in with a good left and then a body kick. Grasso with a nice combination. She shoots in and scores a takedown. Valentina gets right back up. Another takedown attempt. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 285 co-main event begins and Valentina Shevchenko immediately takes the fight to the floor. She’s working from full guard. Alexa Grasso is landing some short punches from off her back. Valentina passes to half guard and then into side control. she works some short punches and then looks to setup a crucifix. She gets it but Alexa quickly escapes. Grasso scrambles and is able to get back to her feet. She quickly lands a good punch on the champion. Shevchenko working her jab. Grasso charges in with a combination. One minute remains in the round. Grasso tries a spinning kick but it misses the mark. The ladies trade punches. Valentina Shevchenko shoots in and gets another takedown. She moves to half guard. Alexa throwing shots from off her back. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 285 co-headliner begins and Alexa Grasso comes out quickly. She lands a body kick and then a low kick. She is pressuring the champion early and often here. She connects with a left and then goes to the body with a jab. Valentina Shevchenko lands a jab. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. Shevchenko partially connects with a high kick. Grasso seems to be ok. Valentina with a low kick. She shoots in and score a timely takedown. Half the round still to go. Shevchenko is in full guard but Grasso is the one throwing the better volume of strikes from the position. The referee steps in and tells the fighters to stand back up. Shevchenko immediately dives on another takedown. She gets it and immediately takes the back of the challenger. Alexa Frasso scrambles and locks up a guillotine. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 285 co-main event begins and the ladies quickly engage in trading leather. Shevchenko shoots for a takedown and this time Grasso stuffs it. Alexa is working her jab. Valentina responds with a body kick. Good jabs from both ladies now. Valentina Shevchenko looks for a takedown but it is not there. Two minutes remain. Grasso shoots in for a takedown. She doesn’t get it but pushes Valentina up against the cage. ‘The Bullet’ with some short punches from off the cage. The fighters break. Shevchenko with a pair of good jabs. She lands another and then a hook. Grasso answers with a low kick. She jumps on Shevchenko and takes her back. She looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. She does. It’s over. NEW CHAMPION!

Official UFC 285 Result: Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via submission in Round 4

